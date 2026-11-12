King Charles could face ‘difficult balancing act’ over Prince Harry ‘returning to royal fold’

Prince Harry is reportedly being urged to return to official royal duties following his appearance in Brussels, but King Charles may have a difficult situation.

The claim comes from RadarOnline, which spoke to a source about a possible role for the 42-year-old duke.

The Duke of Sussex recently appeared alongside Meghan Markle at the European Parliament to highlight online dangers facing children.

A September letter issued on King Charles’ behalf said Harry and Meghan remained non-working royals.

It described their position as comparable to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.

Could Harry make a return to working royal life? (Credit: Shutterstock)

King Charles could face ‘difficult’ situation if Prince Harry returns to royal fold

The source argued that Harry’s experience representing the monarchy could be put to use within the institution again. They also pointed to his ability to attract international attention for serious causes.

But there was a condition attached to the suggested return.

The source said: “The difficulty is that personal reconciliation would have to come before any serious institutional discussions.”

The source then added: “Charles would have to separate his feelings as a father from his responsibilities as monarch, and that would be an extraordinarily difficult balancing act. There has been considerable hurt on both sides, and nobody should underestimate how much trust would need to be rebuilt.

“But circumstances change, families evolve, and arrangements that once seemed impossible can become worth reconsidering. A carefully managed return would not necessarily mean forgetting everything that happened. It could simply mean recognizing that Harry still has something meaningful to contribute and finding a way for him to do so within clearly established boundaries.”

Harry and Meghan stepped away from working royal life in 2020, before relocating to California. They returned to Britain on August 26, 2026.

The king may have a difficult decision on his hands (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry’s military and charity work

One possibility raised by the source was a limited role focused on veterans and charitable work.

He served in the British Army between 2005 and 2015, completing two tours of Afghanistan. He reached the rank of captain during his decade of service.

His military appointments, including Captain General of the Royal Marines, were removed after his departure from senior royal life.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel through sport and rehabilitation.

The Games marked their 10th anniversary in 2024. The 2027 event is due to take place in Birmingham.

In September 2026, he attended the Invictus Spirit Awards in London, which raised £1.7 million.

On Sunday (November 8), Harry attended a local Remembrance service in Brackley, Northamptonshire. He wore his medals and a poppy. King Charles led the nation at the Cenotaph that day.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Harry’s representatives for comment.

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