Meghan Markle has pulled out of giving a speech on children’s online safety just days after her father, Thomas Markle, was arrested on child sex abuse image allegations.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “not strong enough” to give the speech. She was originally going to give it tomorrow (Tuesday, November 10).

Harry and Meghan are in Brussels this week (Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle reportedly pulls out of giving speech

Meghan was due to give a speech highlighting children’s online safety tomorrow at the European Parliament in Brussels alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

However, following news of her father allegedly being in possession of child sex abuse material, as well as his subsequent arrest, Harry will reportedly now give the speech alone.

The duchess was expected to introduce her husband and refer to the need to support all vulnerable children.

This comment would likely have been interpreted as a thinly veiled dig at her father and his alleged crimes.

According to a source who spoke to The Telegraph, Meghan “isn’t strong enough” at the moment to give the speech.

Meghan reportedly won’t be giving a speech anymore (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meghan ‘not strong enough’ to give speech in Brussels

“She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now,” the source claimed.

Prince Harry is expected to give the speech as planned, with his words expected to be understood in the context of the arrest of the father-in-law he’s never met.

Despite not giving a speech, Meghan is still expected to accompany her husband. It’ll be her first public appearance since the allegations against her father – and his arrest – came to light.

After the speech, Harry and Meghan will walk through the Lost Screen Memorial. The art installation honours children who have died as a result of being subjected to harm online.

The Duke of Sussex will then take part in a panel discussion.

ED! has contacted Meghan’s representatives for comment.

Thomas Markle was arrested last week (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan’s father arrested

On Friday (November 6), Thomas Markle Sr was arrested in Florida and taken into FBI custody.

The US Department of Justice then issued a statement confirming the arrest.

“Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”

“The FBI and our partners have arrested Thomas Markel Sr. after an FBI investigation revealed he was in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida.” they then said.

“This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide. Thank you to FBI Los Angeles, FBI Tampa, our Mexico, Manila, and Marshall Islands Law Enforcement Attaches, and our partners who executed quickly in this case.”

Hours after his arrest, Markle was released under home detention and electronic monitoring.

He has denied the allegations against him.

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