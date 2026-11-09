Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Sandringham Christmas invitation sparks outrage as William and Kate left ‘uncomfortable’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be invited to Christmas lunch at Sandringham, amid claims of concern within the royal family.

Sources told RadarOnline that the 66-year-old may be included in the king’s festive gathering.

In August, Andrew reportedly turned down an invitation to Balmoral from King Charles for the family’s summer holiday.

Andrew could receive an invite (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate’s reported Christmas concerns

Prince William and Princess Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are reportedly uncomfortable with the prospect.

A palace source told the outlet: “The idea of Andrew sitting around the Christmas table as though nothing has happened is going to be incredibly difficult for some members of the family.

“There are still very strong feelings about everything that has happened. Having him there would be an extraordinary decision after the last year. The family has spent months trying to draw a line under his Epstein scandal, and bringing him back into the middle of Christmas celebrations could undo a lot of that work.”

William and Kate reportedly don’t want Andrew at Christmas (Credit: James Glossop/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

William and Kate ‘uncomfortable’

The source then continued, claiming: “As future king, William is particularly conscious of the damage the Andrew scandal has done to the monarchy. He believes the institution has to look forward, and there is little appetite for anything that could drag the family backwards. Princess Catherine also wants Christmas to be about the children and the wider family. The last thing anyone needs is another deeply uncomfortable gathering dominated by Andrew’s presence.”

They then added that the king is in an “impossible” position, as Andrew is his brother, yet he is king.

The source concluded by adding that the last thing the royals want is a PR headache from Andrew being invited for Christmas.

The report also suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could receive invitations, although their attendance is not confirmed.

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain for an extended stay in August, while retaining their home in Montecito. However, October reports suggested the couple were not expecting an invitation to Christmas at Sandringham.

Other reports have differed over whether they would spend the holiday in California or the UK.

ED! has contacted Andrew’s representatives, as well as Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment.

Andrew’s Christmas invite wouldn’t go down well (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s previous Christmas plans

Before Christmas 2025, Andrew was expected to remain at Royal Lodge rather than join relatives at Sandringham.

His planned move to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate had reportedly been postponed until February. He had stopped using his Duke of York title in October 2025, before his remaining honours were formally removed.

In May, Charles reportedly did not meet his brother while both were staying on the Sandringham estate. The Crown Estate subsequently confirmed on October 9, 2026, that Andrew’s Royal Lodge lease had ended.

He owed £1.8million in dilapidations, less around £302,000 compensation. Charles was reported to have privately funded the repairs, offering his brother a loan.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s separate December court summons

Andrew also has a separate December court appearance on the horizon, following reports of a witness summons.

A High Court judge ruled on October 23 that he could be called in the Selman Turk fraud trial.

He was reportedly served with the summons on November 3, with reports suggesting evidence on December 14 or 15.

He is not accused of wrongdoing in that case.

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