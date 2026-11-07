BBC embroiled in huge row over Prince William’s Graham Norton Show appearance

Prince William’s TV appearance has prompted plans for a formal complaint against the BBC from anti-monarchy group Republic.

The Express reports that the broadcaster received 292 complaints about his stint on The Graham Norton Show. Republic claims the programme’s promotion of the Earthshot Prize may have breached the BBC’s own rules on charities.

The Prince of Wales used his time on Graham’s red sofa to discuss the environmental prize. He also discussed his childhood ambitions to become a policeman and a DJ.

William was on the Graham Norton Show last month (Credit: BBC)

Why Republic is challenging Prince William’s BBC appearance

The National reported the group’s statement. Republic said the programme appeared to have been “co-opted for the promotion of the Earthshot Prize”.

The group cited BBC guidance which, it said, prevents the corporation from endorsing individual charities. It said the exception covered the broadcaster’s own official charities, including Children in Need.

That is Republic’s allegation, not a finding that the BBC breached its rules.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize in the TV spotlight

The Earthshot Prize rewards innovative environmental solutions, with annual £1 million awards across five categories. The 2026 ceremony was announced for Mumbai, marking the first time the awards would be held in India.

William’s October publicity for the initiative also included a cricket event on The Mall and a BBC Asian Network interview.

Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin joined him for the special chat-show episode.

William’s appearance on the show has come under fire (Credit: BBC)

There was personal chat alongside the environmental discussion. William recalled using the DJ name Xara, although he admitted that ambition had not worked out.

He also shared his family’s enthusiasm for The Celebrity Traitors during the same appearance.

Republic cites Graham Norton’s earlier BBC reprimand

Republic also highlighted a previous BBC decision involving Graham and a World AIDS Day ribbon. The group said the broadcaster reprimanded him and his production company after he wore the ribbon in 2013.

It cited the BBC’s position then that worthy causes did not override the need for independence from charities and campaigners.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith said the organisation would lodge a formal complaint.

William’s episode aired on October 23 on BBC One.

ED! has approached the BBC for comment.

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