Russell Brand’s wife Laura’s next moves revealed as disgraced comedian awaits sentencing

Russell Brand’s Laura Brand reportedly plans to stay in the UK as her husband awaits sentencing for rape and sexual assault.

According to The Sun, friends expect the 39-year-old to remain at the couple’s Henley-on-Thames home.

The report suggests she will stand by her husband rather than return to their Florida home. They relocated there in 2024.

Russell’s wife Laura stood by him at the trial (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Russell Brand faces sentencing on Monday

The 51-year-old was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

Jurors reached unanimous verdicts after eight-and-a-half hours of deliberations. He was cleared of two further rape charges and an attempted indecent assault.

The offences resulting in convictions took place between 2004 and 2009.

Sentencing is due on Monday, with Mr Justice Bennathan warning that Russell faces a lengthy prison term.

He publicly denied allegations in a YouTube video in September 2023, insisting his relationships had been consensual.

Laura Brand’s role during the trial

Laura attended the three-week trial and gave evidence in her husband’s defence, according to the report. She was the only defence witness to appear in person.

The couple arrived at court hand-in-hand throughout the proceedings after travelling from Florida.

Laura’s next move has seemingly been revealed (Credit: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

On Thursday, Laura sat in the public gallery as the jury prepared to deliver its verdicts. The paper described her crying before jurors entered the courtroom.

She later put her head in her hands as the judge addressed Russell about the sentence ahead.

Laura Brand’s family offers support

Laura and Russell have three children together. Her parents and siblings are supporting her, the report added.

Her sister is sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, while her father, Bernard Gallacher, is a former professional golfer.

Bernard attended court during the trial and was seen with an arm around his daughter’s shoulders.

A friend quoted by the paper said: “She doesn’t need judgement; she needs an arm around her shoulder.”

The report also claims several friends have contacted Laura to offer their support.

However, the proposed UK stay is an expectation attributed to friends, rather than a personal announcement from Laura.

ED! has approached Brand and Laura’s representatives for comment.

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