Donald Trump’s warning to Katy Perry about Russell Brand resurfaces as comedian is found guilty of rape

Donald Trump’s words of warning to Katy Perry have resurfaced after her ex Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Disgraced comedian Brand faces a “lengthy sentence” after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

Brand, 51, was once an in-demand celebrity and British comedian.

After the verdict was handed down, Trump’s comments he had previously made about Brand have resurfaced on social media.

What did Donald Trump say about Russell Brand?

Trump previously warned US singer Katy Perry about Russell Brand in 2011. It was five years before Trump became President of the United States.

Pop star Katy and Brand first met on the set of the film Get Him To The Greek in 2009. They got married in a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan, India in 2010.

Katy Perry pictured with Russell Brand in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com/Shutterstock)

Trump warned Katy Perry of ‘big mistake’

Trump said he thought Katy had made a “big mistake” in 2011.

He wrote on X on December 29 in 2011: “I like Russell Brand, but Katy Perry made a big mistake when she married him. Let’s see if I’m right. I hope not.”

The day after Trump’s tweet, Brand filed for divorce from Katy after 14 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.

Other comments the president made about Brand in 2014 have also resurfaced following the trial.

In October 2014, Trump wrote on X: “@katyperry must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand @rustyrockets – but he did send me a really nice letter of apology!”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘revolting’ sexual remark Russell Brand made about her and her two daughters: ‘I couldn’t pretend it was funny’

Brand fired back on social media at the time. He wrote: “@realDonaldTrump are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?”

The following day Trump hit out at the comedian again. He wrote: “@katyperry Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!”

Katy was not interviewed or asked for a witness statement as part of the investigation into Brand. Prosecutors were blocked from mentioning Brand’s short-lived marriage to Katy at his rape trial.

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