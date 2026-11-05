Jimmy Kimmel has criticised Donald Trump for distancing himself from Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

The comedian challenged the president during a monologue, RadarOnline reported.

His remarks drew loud cheers from the studio audience. Jimmy argued that Trump’s influence extended far beyond whether his own name appeared on the ballot.

Jimmy recounted a statement in which Trump said he had not been on the ballot. The president also claimed his participation would have delivered a landslide victory.

For the comedian, that explanation overlooked the president’s involvement in choosing and supporting Republican candidates.

Jimmy took a swipe at the president (Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel’s earlier midterm jokes

The attack followed a monologue the previous night, when Jimmy had already made Trump the focus of his jokes.

Democrats had taken control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterms.

In that routine, Jimmy credited Trump with the House changing hands before turning to a Game of Thrones comparison. He invoked the drama’s infamous Red Wedding, a scene in which several of its heroes were massacred.

His jokes also imagined Trump throwing dipping sauce containers at a television inside the White House. That was part of the comic routine, not a verified account of the president’s behaviour.

Jimmy also joked about what a delivery driver might face bringing the president a pizza that evening.

The midterm results were disastrous for Trump (Credit: Splash News)

Jimmy Kimmel challenges Donald Trump’s role in Republican defeats

In the subsequent monologue, Jimmy moved from election-night jokes to directly challenging the president’s refusal to take responsibility.

He said: “I mean, give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth.”

Jimmy also questioned the president’s manners and sportsmanship during the criticism.

The host also accused Trump of dividing the country and intruding into everyday life.

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