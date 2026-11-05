DWTS’ Jenna Johnson accused of being ‘more focused’ on Broadway offer than ‘showcasing’ celebrity partner: ‘Unheard of for a pro to do’

DWTS’ Jenna Johnson has been accused of putting herself ahead of Harry Shum Jr. during their Disney routine this week.

A source told The U.S. Sun that her Disney Night solo had prompted questions from fellow professionals.

The 32-year-old’s choreography reportedly drew criticism over how much attention went to her rather than her celebrity partner.

But the same source said Harry, 44, had not complained and was taking the situation in his stride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson)

Jenna Johnson’s Disney Night solo draws criticism

The criticism centres on a Mary Poppins-themed jazz performance to Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, which earned the pair a perfect 40.

During the routine, Jenna danced alone for around 10 seconds, with Harry off camera for several seconds. The source claimed other professionals had questioned the choreography while watching rehearsals.

Some viewers also objected, arguing that the competition should showcase Harry rather than give his professional partner a solo.

“This is NOT the Jenna Show!! Harry is supposed to be the star of the dance,” one viewer fumed. Another branded Jenna’s actions as “ridiculous”.

Jenna Johnson’s Broadway ambitions

The source connected the choreography to Jenna’s hopes of landing a Broadway role after the season and DWTS tour.

“Jenna’s gunning for a Broadway role, 100%,” the source claimed. “She has become more and more focused on her getting a Broadway offer after this season and after the DWTS tour ends than she is highlighting Harry and it shows.”

Jenna and Harry are still amongst the favourites to win (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

“She put a solo of herself into the routine for Disney Night – which is basically unheard of for a pro to do. Jenna is doing a disservice to [Harry] by putting the emphasis on herself, and the other pros know it,” they then added.

Jenna has discussed wanting to perform on Broadway. Speaking to PEOPLE in September, she said she hoped to make her debut in Chicago.

The two-time Mirrorball winner identified Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly as roles she would welcome the chance to play. She also said the right opportunity could mean moving to New York with her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.

According to that interview, she had wanted a Broadway role for years. However, DWTS seasons and the tour had left little time to pursue the ambition.

DWTS names have appeared in Chicago before, with Ariana Madix, Whitney Leavitt and professional dancer Mark Ballas all doing the show.

ED! has contacted DWTS and Jenna’s representatives for comment.

Dancing With the Stars finale approaches

Harry is known for his roles in Glee and Grey’s Anatomy.

He and Jenna had already secured another perfect score before their Disney Night performance, according to the report.

The paper puts them among the frontrunners for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, with their partnership topping the leaderboard.

The season is due to conclude on Tuesday, November 24.

Read more: Maura Higgins reveals she’s been ‘unwell’ as she addresses DWTS ‘mistakes’

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