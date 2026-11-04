Piers Morgan gives brutal advice to US President Donald Trump following midterm election results

Piers Morgan has some scathing words of advice for Donald Trump after the Democrats’ historic win in the US midterm elections.

The Democrats will now take control of Congress for the rest of Trump’s presidency following their win. Trump will remain the US President until his term ends in January 2029.

When asked about how Trump might react to the loss, Piers didn’t hold back with his advice.

Piers Morgan’s advice to Donald Trump after midterm election results

He wrote on X: “I think President Donald Trump should stop listening to war-mongering imbeciles like Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin and start listening to people like me.”

Piers had predicted “a big blue wave, bordering on tsunami” in the results. Ahead of the election results, he told The News Agents: “I think the Democrats are going to win both the House of Representatives and the Senate.”

Donald Trump’s presidency ends in January 2029 (Credit: Annabelle Gordon/Pool via CNP)

Celebs react to the Democrats’ mid-term elections win

Piers wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out about the results on social media.

Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel was among the celebrities celebrating the Democrats’ win.

He couldn’t help but poke fun at Trump talking about people’s bottoms.

He joked: “After all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s ass, Jon Husted’s ass… the only ass on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him.”

“What we do know for sure is that Democrats have officially taken the House. Thanks to President Trump. Blob Vila flipped another House,” he added. “The blue wave made landfall, and now the Red Wedding begins.”

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Bette Midler said she was “overjoyed” with the results. She wrote on Instagram: “I am OVERJOYED! What a great, great night. Thank you, America! You’ve saved your beloved country!!”

Actor Molly Ringwald wrote on Instagram: “What a night! Congratulations to @becerraforgovernor! I was so happy to have met him along with his lovely wife Dr. Carolina Reyes supporting Planned Parenthood.”

Also actor Milano Alyssa shared her thoughts with the words: “Praise be.”

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