Maura Higgins has revealed she performed while unwell before tying for the lowest score on DWTS.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, she explained how little energy she had while trying to learn two dances.

Her message also paid tribute to her professional partner Mark Ballas, thanking him for his patience and encouragement.

Maura has previously opened up about rehearsal tears, describing exhaustion and frustration during another demanding week.

Maura Higgins dances for Disney week on Dancing With The Stars (Credit: DWTS/YouTube)

Maura Higgins explains difficult DWTS week

Reflecting on the latest challenge, Maura wrote on Instagram: “This week was definitely one of the toughest I’ve had so far. I was really unwell, running on very little energy and trying to learn two dances, but I gave it absolutely everything I had.”

Her post included photos from the routine, alongside an image showing her arm attached to an IV. Another picture showed fellow contestant Amber Glenn bringing her flowers.

Maura explained that she had entered the competition without a background as a dancer, performer or athlete. She wanted to try something unfamiliar and accepted that mistakes would be part of learning.

She stressed that the post was not about seeking sympathy or making excuses. Instead, she wanted to show what had been happening behind the scenes.

She added: “I’m learning, I’m making mistakes, I’m pushing myself and I’m growing along the way!! Some weeks will be better than others, and that’s okay. I’m only human.

“I’m not sharing this for sympathy or to make excuses, but simply to share a little of the reality behind the scenes! Sometimes all you can do is show up, give everything you have and be proud of yourself for trying!!”

Maura also credited Mark’s belief in her, saying his support had mattered especially during that difficult week. She thanked those cheering her on, saying their kindness helped her keep going on harder days.

Read more: DWTS pro Diego Pasillas breaks his silence after falling live on air

She said: “A special thank you to my incredible partner @markballas who has been my biggest support throughout this journey. His patience, encouragement and belief in me, especially during such a difficult week, mean more than he knows. I genuinely couldn’t have asked for a better person to share this experience with.

“To everyone who continues to support me, encourage me and cheer me on, please know how much it means. You genuinely give me the strength to keep going, especially on the harder days. Your kindness never goes unnoticed.

“I’m so grateful to still be here, to be learning and to have this opportunity. I’m proud that I kept going, even when things felt impossible, and I promise I’ll keep giving it everything I’ve got!! I really do love everything about this show (apart from the Jive hehe) @dancingwiththestars. Here’s to coming back stronger.”

Maura Higgins has been taking the US by storm (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

How Maura Higgins scored on Disney Night

Maura and Mark received 32 out of 40 for their Peter Pan-themed jive.

She performed as Tinker Bell, with Cynthia Erivo joining the show’s regular judging panel for Disney Night. Each judge awarded them eight points.

That put them level with podcaster Connor Wood and professional partner Rylee Arnold for the lowest individual score.

Maura also took part in a group dance-off. However, Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa left the competition. They had earlier scored 33 for their individual routine.

What’s next for Maura Higgins on Dancing With the Stars?

Maura will next compete on Grammy Night.

Dancing With The Stars season 35 airs on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+ in the US. Episodes begin at 8pm ET/PT. Hulu streams them the following day.

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