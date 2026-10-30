Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is swapping Broadway for the ballroom with a guest judging stint on Dancing With The Stars.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas was a guest judge on the show last week. Some fans were so impressed they wanted to see her get a full-time job.

Broadway star Cynthia will join regular judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli on the panel on Monday, November 2.

Cynthia Erivo has temporary role on Dancing With The Stars

Cynthia is taking part in Dancing With The Stars for a special night. The dancefloor is being transformed for its annual Disney Night.

There will be a theatrical twist this year as it’s all about Disney on Broadway.

Cynthia first burst onto the theatre scene on the West End and Broadway stages in The Colour Purple and the rest is history.

She has links to Disney too; Cynthia starred as the Blue Fairy in the live-action remake of Pinocchio alongside Tom Hanks.

Shared on Official Broadway World’s Instagram, many fans shared their thoughts on the move.

“Music to my ears,” one fan wrote.

Cynthia Erivo joins Dancing With The Stars for Disney week (Credit: ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Someone else said: “Literally jumped up from my couch and CHEERED.”

“YAS YAS YAS,” wrote another.

Not everyone had the same stance as one person complained: “I really think that the only guest judges should be qualified ballroom dancers.”

According to PEOPLE, Tony Award winner Heather Headley and actor Sherri Shepherd will also make appearances during DWTS’ Disney night for special performances.

Who is left in Dancing With The Stars?

Just eight pairs are left fighting to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With The Stars. The finale is a matter of weeks away.

Couples still in with a chance of winning are: Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

Why is Dancing With The Stars on a different night?

Dancing With The Stars usually airs on a Tuesday but it will take the same 8pm ET slot on Monday.

Read more: Wicked star Cynthia Erivo hits back following criticism over her friendship with Ariana Grande

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