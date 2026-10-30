Strictly Come Dancing star Lacey Turner might be a stand-out contestant during the 2026 series, but a new favourite to win the show has since emerged.

After topping the leaderboard last weekend, Tabby Stoecker has taken over as favourite to win this year’s Glitterball Trophy following a dramatic shift in the betting odds.

The Olympian was previously considered something of an “outsider”. However, her performances have continued to improve, and many are starting to pay attention.

Tabby is partnered with Canadian dancer Mark Karmalita, who joined the BBC show this year.

Mark and Tabby are new favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Lacey Turner overtaken as favourite to win

Speaking on the latest markets, Betway’s Lewis Knowles explained how the skeleton racer has made her way to the top of the predictions.

“Tabby Stoecker was as big as 12/1 to win the show only a few weeks ago, and the Olympian was a relative outsider, but she has really caught the eye over the last few weeks, and has catapulted herself to the head of our outright betting at 11/8,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lacey Turner, who was previously their favourite, is still in a strong position as the competition continues.

“Former favourite Lacey Turner still has a really solid chance of lifting this year’s Glitterball Trophy at 7/4, and the market is suggesting it could be a two-horse race this year, with huge prices available for the majority of the other contestants,” Lewis continued.

The EastEnders star is partnered with Italian pro Vito Coppola.

Lacey has slipped to second favourite to win Glitterball trophy (Credit: BBC)

Who is tipped to win Strictly Come Dancing?

Elsewhere, Delta Goodrem follows at 5/1, while John Nellis is priced at 12/1. Cach Mercer is further back at 16/1.

Dani Dyer and Graeme Hall are both sitting at 20/1, while Lawrence Robb has odds of 25/1. Will Best is priced at 33/1, with Jaime Winstone trailing at 66/1.

Bethany Antonia is currently the biggest outsider, with odds of 100/1 to win the competition.

She was previously in the bottom two during Week 3, when Dame Sarah Storey was sent home.

Read more: Matt Willis’ ‘very valid’ reason why he’ll never compete on Strictly after wife Emma takes over hosting role

Strictly continues tomorrow night (Saturday, October 31) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Are you watching Strictly this year? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear from you!