Strictly Come Dancing host Emma Willis’ husband Matt has defended her after viewers criticised her new presenting role.

The Busted star appeared on This Morning on Thursday (Oct 8), where he was asked about Emma’s response to the criticism.

“She’s smashing it, she’s so happy,” Matt said.

Emma is presenting the 2026 series alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe. During Matt’s interview, This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard raised some of the negative reactions from Strictly viewers.

However, Matt suggested Emma isn’t letting the backlash distract her from the job.

Matt defended wife Emma on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing host Emma Willis’ husband Matt defends wife

Matt was on the ITV daytime show to promote his new memoir, but the conversation soon turned to Emma’s latest TV role.

Asked about working alongside his wife, he said: “I love working with Emma, she’s so good at what she does.”

Matt also revealed that he attends every live Strictly show, meaning he’s watched more of the BBC programme than ever before.

As for the criticism Emma has faced online, Matt insisted she isn’t allowing it to get under her skin.

“She doesn’t pay attention to anything, she’s very good at doing her job. She just puts her head down, does her job the best she can,” he said.

He went on to praise the relationship Emma has built with her fellow presenters.

“She loves working with Josh and Jojo and they’re great and they’re brilliant and they’re lovely people and they’re just in all of this together,” Matt added.

Emma and her co-stars Johannes and Josh have faced backlash since taking over the 2026 series (Credit: BBC)

Matt Willis explains why a Strictly appearance is unlikely

Ben also wondered whether Matt could eventually swap the sidelines for the Strictly dancefloor himself.

The musician revealed he has actually been asked to take part before, but suggested that’s no longer likely given Emma’s role on the show.

“I’ve been asked to do Strictly a couple of times but I’ve got a valid reason not to now,” he joked.

He added: “I think it would be a bit of a conflict of interest.”

Matt nevertheless admitted he has been impressed by the Strictly contestants, particularly after seeing their performances in the studio.

Watching the routines live has made him appreciate just how difficult the dances are, while he also marvelled at the judges’ ability to spot tiny faults in performances he had considered excellent.

Josh Widdicombe shares light-hearted Strictly post

Meanwhile, fellow presenter Josh recently gave fans a glimpse of the lighter side of his Strictly experience on Instagram.

He reposted footage of Shirley Ballas using miniature shoes during a judging segment on Saturday’s show, with the clip also showing the reactions of her fellow judges.

Josh summed up the moment with a one-word verdict: “Iconic.”

Earlier, he revealed on the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett that he had returned to using a basic phone.

Josh said he had felt himself being pulled towards apps and welcomed taking a step back from them.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Read more: ‘Self-conscious and awkward’ Strictly host Josh Widdicombe ‘feeling the scrutiny’ following harsh backlash

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.