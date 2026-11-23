Denise Welch’s son, Matty Healy, is set to become a dad for the first time, with wife Gabbriette Bechtel pregnant.

In pictures obtained by US outlet PEOPLE, Gabbriette can be seen with a growing baby bump during an outing in West Hollywood with her husband.

The 37-year-old singer and Gabbriette married in Los Angeles in July, with family and famous friends joining them for the occasion.

Matty fronts The 1975 and is the son of Loose Women panellist Denise Welch. Gabbriette is an American model and musician who sings with punk band Nasty Cherry.

Matty and Gabbriette are having their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Denise Welch’s earlier joy over Matty Healy’s engagement

Denise had already shared her enthusiasm for the couple’s relationship on television, before they went on to marry in the summer.

She spoke about her son’s engagement on Loose Women just days after the proposal, introducing viewers to his future wife.

Announcing the engagement, Denise said: “Now that it’s official… he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as.”

She also revealed a detail about the engagement ring Matty had chosen: it featured a black diamond and was a bespoke design.

But it wasn’t just the jewellery she discussed. Denise spoke warmly about welcoming Gabbriette into the family and how she felt about her future daughter-in-law.

She said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law.”

The couple have been together since September 2023. Gabbriette previously said they had wanted to meet for four years before eventually getting together in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabbriette (@gabbriette)

Matty Healy and Gabbriette’s Los Angeles wedding

The paper described a wedding at Castillo del Lago, a property formerly owned by Madonna, where the couple exchanged vows in the sunshine.

Gabbriette wore a floor-length wedding dress with a veil. Matty chose a black suit, black bow tie and cream floral corsage for the occasion.

The bride smiled as Matty hugged her at the end of the aisle. He also kissed Gabbriette as they said their vows.

Denise was among those watching her son marry. The guests also included Charli XCX, Nick Grimshaw and Matty’s bandmates from The 1975.

Read more: Benidorm star Crissy Rock reveals she wants to replace Denise Welch on Loose Women job after exit

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