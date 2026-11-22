Leomie Anderson is Ladbrokes’ favourite to leave I’m A Celebrity in the opening camp elimination, ahead of Mariella Frostrup.

The 33-year-old model is priced at 6/5, while Mariella, 64, is second favourite at 7/4, according to The Sun.

That forecast comes despite calls from some viewers for Mariella to be voted out following her cooking disagreements in camp.

Leomie is favourite to leave first (Credit: ITV)

Leomie Anderson leads I’m A Celebrity first-exit betting

Speaking to the paper, Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati gave his assessment of Leomie’s chances of surviving the opening elimination.

“Leomie’s got her work cut out if she’s to survive in the jungle much longer… punters reckon she’ll be given the boot first.”

Leomie’s jungle experience began with a moving-truck challenge on the launch show on Monday, November 16, when she finished ahead of Claire Sweeney.

She later teamed up with Ade Adepitan for the Caves of Catastrophe trial, where the pair secured four stars out of a possible 10.

Leomie left the cave before the allotted time had run out, with Ant joking about her early departure from the challenge.

Fans have called for Mariella to be evicted (Credit: ITV)

Mariella Frostrup’s camp clashes preceded the latest odds

Before the series began, early first-elimination odds from ActionNetwork had Mariella priced at 5/2 to be first out.

Dinner preparations have since brought friction: Joanna Page walked away from the cooking area during Wednesday’s episode and was comforted by Ricky Wilson.

Camp leader Wayne Rooney and deputy Claire Sweeney later appointed Mariella and AJ Odudu as camp chefs after disagreements between the pair over cooking.

AJ was left in tears following a conversation with Mariella.

The series has already featured an elimination twist, with AJ losing a launch-night head-to-head trial to Claire and being sent home before reaching camp.

She subsequently earned a place back in the jungle by completing a task with late arrival Leigh Francis, before joining the other campmates.

Mariella has also contributed to the camp’s trial tally, teaming up with Leigh to win 11 stars in Muckingham Palace on Saturday, November 21.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Sunday, November 22) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Mariella Frostrup is at the ‘point of breaking’ after constant camp clashes

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