Strictly star Karen Hauer has promised a Monday reveal, sharing a beachside photograph and a cryptic message with her Instagram followers.

The 44-year-old invited people to leave a fire emoji in the comments if they were ready for the announcement she had lined up.

It comes after her departure from Strictly after 14 years earlier in 2026. She left the BBC programme as its longest-serving female professional dancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Hauer (@karenhauer)

Strictly star Karen Hauer shares beachside photo ahead of Monday reveal

For her latest photograph, Karen posed on a beach boardwalk in black string bikini bottoms, teamed with a bright red Adidas sports bra.

She added a matching red Adidas jacket over her shoulders, leaving it unzipped so the top remained visible underneath.

With her dark brown hair tossed back, Karen grinned for the camera. She kept the accessories simple, finishing her outfit with tiny gold earrings.

Alongside the image, the dancer added eyes, sun and dancer emojis to her caption, keeping the message short rather than explaining the forthcoming reveal.

“Keep your eyes here…” she wrote.

Luba Mushtuk joined in with the fiery theme of Karen’s invitation, leaving three flame emojis of her own in the comments section.

Claudia Winkleman, Nancy Xu and Lauren Oakley also offered support, each adding a like to their former colleague’s post.

Karen is making an announcement on Monday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Karen reflects on her Strictly exit

In her departure statement, Karen explained that she felt ready to bring that chapter to a close and explore projects in other areas she was passionate about.

“Strictly completely changed my life, not only as a performer and a teacher but as a human being.

“I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people and brilliant celebrity partners who have become close friends and people I admire so much.”

Her farewell also included a humorous reflection on facing the judging panel after taking to the ballroom floor.

She said she would “even miss standing in front of the judges. Can you believe that? Smiling politely while sometimes secretly disagreeing. It’s been an honour to share the ballroom with them.”

Karen also thanked viewers for watching her grow throughout her time on the programme, with a playful nod to the different hairstyles they had seen along the way.

Read more: Frankie Bridge opens up about boob job for the first time as she makes Loose Women return

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.