Nicola Peltz has opened up about the impact of online hate, admitting that hurtful comments sometimes leave her feeling sad.

The 31-year-old actress discussed how she handles criticism during an Instagram fan Q&A on Thursday, November 19.

Her answers follow body-shaming comments about a recent photo, which prompted her to thank a follower who defended her.

Nicola Peltz has addressed receiving online hate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicola Peltz thanks supporter after photo criticism

The photo showed Nicola lifting her scrubs to reveal her stomach after a hyperbaric facial. Some commenters questioned the pose.

When one supporter urged people to stop body-shaming her, Nicola thanked them and said some people were being unkind. She also explained that supportive messages meant a lot to her.

Brooklyn Beckham has also defended his wife against comments about her appearance. He challenged a remark beneath a cooking video in August, telling the commenter not to discuss his wife’s body.

The couple’s public exchanges come against the backdrop of Brooklyn’s family estrangement. In January 2026, he said on Instagram that he did not want to reconcile with his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicola peltz beckham (@nicolapeltzbeckham)

Nicola Peltz shares how she handles online hate

During the Q&A, a follower asked what helped Nicola keep going when facing hate or having a difficult day.

She acknowledged that she cannot always help reading the comments, even when they upset her. But she also shared the outlook she tries to hold on to.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham calls Nicola Peltz ‘the most important person in my life’ amid family feud

She said: “There are times it really affects me and makes me sad because I can’t help but read comments.

“I believe in my heart the truth always comes out so I try to stay positive and spread love.”

Nicola also spoke affectionately about her marriage to Brooklyn, praising his character and their friendship. She shared a love note from him, too, expressing his gratitude for their everyday life together.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.