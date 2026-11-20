Coronation Street viewers fear Jodie Ramsay could be about to manipulate Lily after the youngster’s latest reckless actions leave her terrified of facing her family.

Warning: This article contains Coronation Street spoilers about Lily and Jodie. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Lily recently caused chaos by setting off fireworks inside Doug’s motorhome, leaving her facing some serious consequences.

Lily caused the explosion (Credit: ITV)

Jodie finds Lily following the explosion

Tonight’s episode sees Lily, Hope and Ruby chatting about their grandfathers when Jake turns up with some fireworks.

Although the youngsters initially intend to set them off away from the street, Lily comes up with a much more dangerous idea. She decides to use them to blow up Doug’s motorhome.

The consequences quickly become clear, and Lily realises she’s made a terrible mistake. Her situation becomes even more worrying when Ross spots her fleeing the scene and tells David and Shona what she’s done.

With her parents now aware of her involvement, Lily becomes frightened about going home and facing the fallout.

It’s then that she crosses paths with Jodie, who appears pleased to find someone in need of her attention.

However, Lily’s disappearance continues into next week, with David and Shona growing increasingly worried about where their daughter could be.

And fans are already suspicious that Jodie could have a part to play in keeping her missing.

Jodie was pleased that Lily needed her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ twist

Jodie’s involvement has prompted viewers to speculate that she could turn Lily’s latest mistake against her, making the youngster believe her family won’t forgive her.

One fan shared their theory on Reddit, suggesting Jodie could deliberately make the situation sound much worse to stop Lily from returning home.

They wrote: “Something tells me that after Jodie is told what has happened, in order to keep Lily with her she will make everything sound worse than it is. If she sees how overcome with guilt Lily has been since her disappearance, and now this firework incident, Jodie will use it to her advantage. She will make Lily believe her family will go to the police or never forgive her if she returns home.”

Another viewer was convinced by the prediction, commenting: “I completely agree. Jodie will use it to manipulate the whole situation. She’s probably loving it, you could see her smile at the end.”

A third also pointed to Jodie’s previous behaviour, adding: “This is definitely going to happen. She did steal the passports.”

Whether Jodie really does use Lily’s latest predicament to her advantage remains to be seen. But if the theory proves correct, David and Shona could face an even bigger battle to get their daughter home.

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