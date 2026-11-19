A Christmas packed with drama is in store for Emmerdale fans in 2026, with new spoilers offering a glimpse of the twists and turns ahead. And if the latest hints are anything to go by, one Christmas Day moment is set to leave viewers completely stunned.

There’s trouble brewing for the Dingles as they prepare to deal with Tom King’s return, while Joe Tate has his sights firmly set on both Thea and Caleb. Meanwhile, a familiar face could be heading for the exit, and Nicola finds herself facing an emotional festive season.

So, what can we expect from Emmerdale over Christmas? Here’s everything we know so far about the big shocks, potential exits and festive drama.

Mandy’s jaw hits the floor in Emmerdale this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

1. A huge Christmas Day shock in Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale bosses are keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to the Christmas Day episode, with no clues yet about which characters or storylines will take centre stage. However, we do know that a major twist is on the way.

Mandy Dingle actress Lisa Riley has already teased the scale of the festive surprise in an interview with Leeds Live.

She revealed: “The Christmas Day episode – when I read it my jaw fell. When we shot it, my jaw fell.

“It is so true. I played it as Mandy [when finding out]. It is all about the jaw drop – not the mic drop.”

Well, that’s certainly got us intrigued! Whatever is coming, it sounds as though Mandy won’t be the only one left speechless.

Tom King is out of prison and making Belle’s life miserable again in Emmerdale spoilers this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

2. The Dingles plot to get rid of Tom King for good

Tom King is set to be released from prison in the coming weeks, and Belle’s nightmare is far from over. Rather than leaving his ex-wife alone, Tom is determined to make her life as difficult as possible and regain control over her.

He’s managed to convince Charles and the prison board that he’s remorseful, reformed and deserving of another chance. But the Dingles aren’t buying it, and neither are we.

His supposed job opportunity in Northern Ireland falls through, leaving him with a place at a halfway house in Hotten. That’s just miles away from Belle, the very person he should be staying away from.

With Christmas approaching, the Dingles are united in their determination to protect Belle. Unfortunately, keeping Tom at a distance could prove easier said than done.

The family decide they need to take matters into their own hands, coming up with a plan to deal with their Tom-shaped problem once and for all.

But what exactly are they planning? Could their efforts create even more trouble? And will they really manage to get rid of Tom as easily as they hope?

Joe wants Thea out of their lives (Credit: ITV)

3. Joe continues his war against Thea

Kim and Thea are finally making progress with their relationship, but not everyone is welcoming the newest Tate with open arms.

Joe is particularly unhappy about Thea’s presence and has already tried to pay her to leave. Now, though, he’s becoming even more determined to get her out of the family.

Kim has other ideas. She’s desperate to make up for the years she missed with her daughter and is doing everything she can to make Thea feel at home.

But Joe isn’t making things easy. He’s firmly focused on getting rid of her, and a little Christmas goodwill isn’t going to change his mind.

How far will he go to get what he wants? And could his determination to remove Thea cause even more tension within the Tate family?

Caleb and Joe will not be playing happy families this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

4. Joe and Caleb’s feud reaches boiling point in Emmerdale this Christmas

Thea isn’t the only person Joe wants out of his way. Caleb Miligan is still very much in his sights, with Joe determined to destroy him.

Joe holds Caleb responsible for Dawn’s death and is desperate for revenge. And it seems that burying Ruby alive wasn’t enough to satisfy his need for vengeance.

He’s now waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike, and he knows all about Caleb’s affair with Sadie.

Joe is trying to get his hands on the video evidence that could expose the secret, although Graham is also set to come across the footage. The big question is whether Graham will hand it over to Joe.

Could Caleb’s affair be exposed just in time for Christmas? If Joe gets his way, it might be the festive surprise he has been waiting to deliver.

Sadie is not sticking around after Christmas in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

5. Is Sadie leaving Emmerdale after Christmas?

When Patsy Kensit made her return as Sadie King to Emmerdale earlier this year, she revealed that she would be staying “until December”.

That certainly points towards a possible Christmas or New Year departure, although the festive filming schedule could mean her exit is pushed back slightly into January.

Either way, Sadie’s time in the village looks to be coming to an end.

And what better way for her story to reach a dramatic conclusion than with a huge showdown? Her scheming and affair with Caleb could finally be exposed to Ruby, leaving Sadie facing the consequences of her actions.

Of course, we wouldn’t put it past her to stick around for a little more mischief before making her exit. But her downfall does seem to be approaching. About time, too!

Nicola and Kev have got confused feelings (Credit: ITV)

6. Can Kev be there for Nicola this Christmas?

Christmas won’t be easy for Nicola this year, as the village’s Christmas light switch-on brings her emotions to the surface.

It’s her first festive season without husband Jimmy, and she’s facing the difficult task of supporting the children and making Christmas special for them while dealing with her own grief.

Thankfully, she has Kev to lean on. But could their friendship be about to develop into something more?

Will Kev finally admit how he feels about Nicola? And, more importantly, does she feel the same way? With so much still to process, it might be too soon for Nicola to consider a new relationship.

We might even see Cain smile in Emmerdale this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

7. Cain looks to a brighter future in Emmerdale

Amid all the Christmas chaos, there’s finally some more positive news for the Dingles.

Despite the looming threat of Tom and the family’s ongoing troubles, Cain is feeling hopeful about what lies ahead.

His radiotherapy treatment is nearing its end, and he’s beginning to look towards the future with a more positive outlook.

Could this finally be the good news the Dingles need? After everything they’ve been through, let’s hope there’s a little happiness waiting for them this Christmas.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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