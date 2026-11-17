Coronation Street spoilers follow for an episode about Mary that has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch now on ITVX and YouTube.

Mary has barely had time to come to terms with losing her job at Preston’s Petals, and now she’s facing another heartbreaking setback.

After Tracy reluctantly showed her the door to make room for her daughter Amy at the flower shop, Mary found herself out of work and wondering what to do next.

Rather than admit how much the situation had affected her, Mary claimed she’d landed a glamorous new job at a florist in town. Sadly, it was all a story she had made up to save face.

In reality, she ended up behind the counter at Roy’s Rolls after Roy found himself short-staffed. The unlikely pairing has already proved a hit with viewers, who have loved seeing the two together as a comedy double act.

But just as Mary seemed to be finding her feet again, another blow comes her way. In today’s episode, George and Christina deliver some upsetting news, telling her that it’s time to find somewhere else to live.

Mary pretended to be fine after Tracy hired Amy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Mary is left homeless before Christmas

Mary has lived in the same house for a long time. But she is turfed out today when Christina announces Lucy is moving in.

As George, Christina, Mary and Glenda talk about Lucy, Mary jokes that she and Glenda will have to get bunk beds. However, the joke falls flat. Then George and Christina awkwardly tell her she will have to find somewhere else to live.

In classic Mary style, she pretends that she is fine with the news. However, when she gets to the Rovers’ bar, she is clearly upset and tells Sean that she has just found herself homeless for Christmas.

Mary tells Sean she is homeless (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans worry for Mary’s future on the cobbles

With houses in Weatherfield already bursting at the seams, fans are worrying about where Mary is going to live. With only her wage from the cafe, Mary’s options are limited… but who will take her in?

“I can’t believe George is making Mary move out. It was Mary’s home way before George or Christina’s,’ complained one fan on X. “Tracy let her go from the florist, and now she has to move out of her home! Poor Mary.”

Someone else agreed: “Mary’s being kicked out of everywhere!”

Another viewer added: “Hmm… I don’t like how Mary keeps being booted out of places, because she isn’t ‘family’. It’s giving the indirect message that she isn’t important.”

“Poor Mary! Pushed out of her job by Tracy, and now Christina wants her out of No.11 to make room for Lucy. And, just before Christmas!” pointed out a fourth fan.

And the complaints just kept on coming. “Poor Mary, she really can’t catch a break right now, bless her,” said someone else. While a final fan agreed: “Poor Mary has lost her job and her home just like that. I’m heartbroken for her.”

With Mary now facing the loss of both her job and her home, viewers are rallying around her.

And with Christmas fast approaching, fans are hoping that someone can offer Mary a much-needed helping hand.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict dark twist for David and Shona as grim Jodie discovery changes everything