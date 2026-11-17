I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney has revealed he has had his hair ‘insured’ following two hair transplants over the years.

When the brand-new series of I’m A Celebrity kicked off last night (November 16), many fans were left shocked by Wayne Rooney’s appearance.

But while his dramatic weight loss was at the centre of the conversation, some viewers were more focused on his hairstyle.

Wayne Rooney’s hair is now insured (Credit: ITV)

Has Wayne Rooney had a hair transplant?

The I’m A Celebrity star has actually had two hair transplants over the years. Wayne revealed he had his first procedure when he was in his mid-20s.

At the time, there was plenty of speculation, so Wayne decided to reveal the truth to his followers on X, then known as Twitter.

He posted: “Just to confirm to all my followers I have had a hair transplant. I was going bald at 25, why not? I’m delighted with the result.”

But a few years later, it appeared Wayne Rooney had undergone another hair transplant, this time at the age of 27.

The second procedure came after fans took to social media to question what was happening with the footballer’s hair.

The Sun reports that one fan asked: “I thought Wayne Rooney had his hair done?”

He was 25 when he got his first transplant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Wayne Rooney said about his hair transplants?

Reports have suggested that his hair transplants cost him around £30,000 in total. While Wayne hasn’t spoken much about the procedures, he did open up about his initial decision to get a hair transplant in his autobiography.

He wrote, as reported by the Mirror in 2012: “You don’t want to lose all of your hair, certainly not in your 20s anyway. It never really got me down but I have to admit I found it stressful.

“Any fella who’s lost their hair will know exactly what I mean. It’s not fun. So I thought about what I was going to do about it and started thinking – why not get a hair transplant?”

Wayne Rooney added that he then “researched” the procedure, which ultimately led to him making an appointment to have it done.

However, he waited until the “last day” of the football season before telling his fellow Manchester United players.

He found the transplants ‘stressful’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wayne Rooney’s hair ‘insured’ following procedures

Despite having two procedures, Wayne Rooney has become very protective of his hair. So much so that he has actually had it insured.

During an episode of The Rooneys, while speaking about his recent transformation, Wayne also revealed that his hair had been insured.

He admitted to his wife, Coleen, that he had taken out a “policy” on his hair. Surprisingly, it’s the only part of his body he has ever had insured.

Read more: Wayne Rooney reveals real reason he turned down I’m A Celebrity as he opens up on weight worries

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