Lee Andrews’ one-word response as Katie Price leaves nothing to the imagination in barely-there bikini

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has complimented her bikini selfie following the pair’s reunion in Dubai.

The Sun reports that Lee lifted Katie into his arms as they partied together at a Dubai nightspot.

Their night out reportedly took place at a beach club in the early hours of Saturday (November 14).

An onlooker who spoke to the newspaper described the couple as affectionate, likening them to newlyweds.

Katie had previously outlined her plans on The Katie Price Show before flying out.

Speaking to her sister and co-host Sophie, she said: “I’m having some bum filler, I’m having some face stuff done, and I will see Lee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Lee Andrews reacts to Katie Price in bikini

Katie, 48, posted the picture from her hotel suite during her trip to Dubai on Sunday (November 15). The photo saw her wearing a skimpy bikini set that showed off her many tattoos.

Lee, 43, left a one-word compliment: “Gorgeousness.”

Katie also wrote about enjoying her holiday: “Just enjoying the sunshine, having a laugh and living my best life! I’ve always been a bit cheeky and I’m not about to change now. Life’s too short to be boring!”

She sent love and kisses to her Pricey Army and asked who else wanted some Dubai sunshine.

Katie previously said she was divorcing Lee (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie and Lee’s split

Their meeting follows Katie’s decision to end their marriage in September, amid claims about Lee’s finances.

Katie revealed on GMB that she had filed for divorce that month. She previously said she had removed Lee from her Instagram bio and moved her ring to her other hand.

Katie had also removed photographs of Lee from her Instagram account.

The pair married in January, just days after meeting online; Lee is Katie’s fourth husband.

In October, her representative said they were not back together, as far as they were aware.

The couple had followed each other again on Instagram that month, when Katie was seen wearing her wedding ring.

On November 7, Katie said she was happy in her own company and had no interest in dating anyone new. She had also said she thought the marriage was for real.

On her podcast, she had said she was focusing on her children while discussing the end of the marriage.

Read more: Katie Price speaks out after Russell Brand’s rape conviction as she offers advice to victims

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