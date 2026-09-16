Lee Andrews, the husband of Katie Price, has said divorce is probably for the best as he sent a voice note to Good Morning Britain.

A voice note from prison in Dubai was played during Katie Price’s Good Morning Britain interview on Wednesday morning.

In the recording, Lee also offered to take a lie detector test after his prison release, which he said will be “very soon”. The message followed The Sun’s earlier report about the couple’s split and questions surrounding his cryptocurrency holdings.

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews sent a voice note to GMB (Credit: ITV)

Lee Andrews makes £10,000 offer on GMB

To prove his finances, Lee also offered to send the hosts money. He said the hosts could choose whether he sent £1,000 or £10,000. He made his offer directly to the presenters.

Lee said: “I’ll even send the hosts £1,000 or £10,000 or whatever they want to show the people that it’s mine.”

He framed the transaction as a public demonstration that the funds belonged to him. Lee also insisted his wallet contained the claimed funds: “I do have the funds in the wallet.”

He said the wallet address could be shared, allowing its activity to be checked.

Lee linked his claimed fortune to his work. He said: “I’ve got no issues on that and I earned this consistently through trading and having money in the game.”

The claims remain unverified, and the voice note did not establish the wallet’s true balance. No payment to the presenters was confirmed.

That claim was central to the breakup coverage surrounding Lee and Katie.

The Sun previously reported that Katie ended the relationship by text after seeing the account’s balance. It claimed the account showed £2.22, rather than the £37 million Lee had allegedly promised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie Price’s husband Lee agrees to divorce

Elsewhere, in the voice note, Lee said divorce is for the best. He said: “As far as filing divorce, I think that’s probably the best thing for it. She has her own points of view and yes we were in love I do believe. I am due out of jail very soon. Unfortunately there’s a war going on and things are delayed, you can’t get into civil cases you’re detained for.”

His closing words moved away from finances: “And I love Kate, I always will.”

Meanwhile, speaking on Good Morning Britain, Katie opened up about her romance with Lee.

She said: “I feel embarrassed because I feel he’s scammed my heart and stole my trust.

“And it’s like… if you can lie about things like that to me when I’ve constantly said to him, I don’t care if you don’t have money, I’ve fallen in love with you as a man. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t got money. Trust is so important.

She added: “I love him, but who is he?”

Viewers fumed over Katie Price’s appearance on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Viewers ‘switch off’ over Katie Price’s appearance

On X, viewers shared their thoughts on Katie’s interview. Many switched off, with some hitting out at ITV.

One person said: “I had to switch off – Really hellish the way Susanna Reid cynically and ruthlessly tries to squeeze out every last drop of sentiment from Katie Price’s ‘story’ #GMB.”

Read more: Concerns for Princess Andre as family are ‘worried about the influence Katie has on her’

Another wrote: “I turned off for good today. Yesterday I switched over after Susanna said today the programme is going to focus on Harry and Meghan. This Morning its Katie Price. Who cares about Katie Price and her ridiculous marriage?”

A third added: “@GMB Why do you keep going on about Katie Price’s marriage. This is not news and no-one cares about her lack of ability to stay single!”

However, someone else said: “We love Katie! She’s a great when she’s on the show.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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