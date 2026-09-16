Samia Longchambon confirms she’s joining Loose Women as show undergoes massive shake-up

Samia Longchambon is stepping into a brand new role away from the Coronation Street cobbles as she makes her Loose Women panel debut today.

The soap star, 44, has appeared on the ITV daytime show as a guest before.

But this marks the first time she will sit on the panel for the full programme.

Her appearance comes after Denise Welch’s departure and Nadia Sawalha’s exit from the long-running discussion show.

Samia Longchambon is joining Loose Women as a panelist (Credit: Instagram/ @samia_longchambon)

Samia Longchambon joins Loose Women panel

Samia is best known to soap fans for playing Maria Connor in Corrie. She has portrayed the character on and off since 2000.

Today (Wednesday September 16, 2026), viewers will get to see the actress as herself when she joins the Loose Women panel.

Samia revealed the news on Instagram last night, confirming that she will appear on the programme at 12.30pm on ITV1.

She said: “I just wanted to let you all know that tomorrow I’m going to be a Loose Lady, I’m going to be on the panel of Loose Women.”

Samia then explained why this appearance is different from her previous trips to the show.

“I’ve never actually been on the panel before, I’ve been a guest but I’ve never actually sat there for the whole show chatting, so I’m really looking forward to it,” she added.

“I’m also slightly nervous but they do say do something every day that scares you, so that’s what mine’s going to be tomorrow.”

Samia then urged viewers to tune in for her first full stint on the panel: “So if you’re around, it’s half 12 until half one, so grab a brew and join us,” she said.

Samia has only ever been a guest on the show, not a panelist (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women’s panel shake-up

Samia’s guest panelist appearance comes as Loose Women undergoes a major shake-up. The ITV show lost both Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha this summer.

Nadia is taking legal action against ITV amid allegations she was “treated unlawfully” because of her “protective beliefs”. Nadia alleges her difficulties began after she publicly expressed support for Palestine in December 2023.

Nadia did not discuss her beliefs on the ITV show. A petition calling for her return to Loose Women has collected 93,000 signatures.

Denise, meanwhile, chose to leave the show herself as she focuses on her acting career.

According to The Sun, Loose Women bosses have spent the summer developing a new approach for the programme following the panel shake up.

Singer Anastacia and businesswoman Emma Grede have reportedly held talks about joining the panel. Both women are said to have been offered two month contracts for regular appearances.

Who would you like to see join the panel?

Read more: 70 Up star Jackie Bassett admits ‘I needed peace’ years after her world was rocked by tragic death

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page

Loose Women continues at 12.30pm, weekdays, on ITV1.