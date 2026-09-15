The Voice UK introduces ‘Lockdown’ twist following Sir Tom Jones’ shock axing

The Voice UK is reportedly introducing a major new twist to its Blind Auditions, with a brand new button set to replace the familiar Rewind feature.

The next series will reportedly give coaches instant control when a contestant secures the coveted four chair turn.

Called the Lockdown button, the change would remove the familiar moment when successful singers hear competing pitches before deciding which team they want to join.

Voice UK bosses have ‘scrapped’ the Rewind button in place of a new twist (Credit: ITV)

The reported change comes as part of an extensive Voice UK coaching and hosting overhaul, which will give the show a very different line up.

Cheryl and Aitch are reportedly joining Kelly Rowland and Will.i.am following the shock exits of Tom Jones, Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher.

How The Voice UK ‘Lockdown’ button works

According to The Sun, the Lockdown button will only be used when an act convinces all four coaches to turn their chairs. One coach can then press it to immediately secure the singer for their team.

That means the performer would no longer get to choose between the coaches after hearing what each one has to say. Instead, a coach could make the decision for them before the contestant even reaches the battle stage.

For viewers, the drama would shift from which coach the singer chooses to whether one of them uses the button. The new feature could also make four chair turns even more significant.

It has also been reported that the Rewind button will be scrapped altogether.

Sir Tom Jones has been dramatically dropped from The Voice UK (Credit: ITV)

Sir Tom Jones exits in The Voice UK panel overhaul

Filming for the next series of The Voice UK is already underway. The reported Lockdown button comes after Sir Tom Jones’ shock exit from the ITV show.

The Welsh singer joined the programme in 2012 as one of its original coaches.

Girl Aloud star Cheryl is believed to be taking his chair, while rapper Aitch is joining after McFly stars Danny and Tom leave the show.

Emma Willis is also stepping down from her long running presenting role on The Voice UK. This weekend, she begins her new role hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Solomon and Alesha Dixon are thought to be replacing her as co hosts. The show will therefore have two presenters instead of its familiar solo host format.

The Voice UK continues at 6.10pm on ITV1 on Saturday September 19, 2026.

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