Nick Knowles confirms new series of DIY SOS: ‘It’ll make you feel great’

DIY SOS is returning for a brand new series – and Nick Knowles has revealed what viewers can expect.

Nick is back with the DIY SOS gang, including Billy Byrne and Gabrielle Blackman, for a fresh run of projects that will once again bring communities together.

The team will call on local people to help transform the lives of families facing difficult circumstances.

Nick Knowles has announced the return of DIY SOS (Credit: BBC)

Nick has promised a new series that will be “fun, emotional and reassuring”. And fans will not have long to wait.

Nick Knowles confirms DIY SOS new series

Nick took to Instagram to announce the return of DIY SOS, speaking from the front seat of his car as he revealed more about the new series.

The presenter said the team has six new builds ahead of them, with six families set to have their lives transformed.

“Six new builds, six new amazing families and hundreds and hundreds of builders and suppliers and volunteers coming to make a difference to their lives,” Nick revealed.

He also looked back at how much the show has achieved since it first began 27 years ago.

“We’ve been doing this for 27 years, over 250 homes changed during that time. People say, ‘It’s amazing what you do’. Well, it’s not us.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed but the BBC has the ‘What has the BBC ever done for us’ advert and we weren’t on it. And I think the reason is because we’re just a little gravity board on DIY SOS that brings people together.

“These hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of good people come out in their communities, and from further afield, to give their time to make a difference to people who have no other way out of the situation they’re in.

“People are donating materials when times are tough and materials are really expensive.”

All the DIY SOS crew will be back with Nick (Credit: BBC)

Nick went on to name some of the major projects DIY SOS has tackled over the years.

They include the Great Ormond Street Hospital rooftop garden, Homes for Veterans in Manchester and centres supporting children with life limiting conditions and disabilities.

“It’s you, the community, that have made the difference,” he added. “I think that’s the life affirming thing.

“If you want your belief in people topped up, tune in and watch the new series of DIY SOS. It just reassures you that there’s more good people than bad in the world. And that there is community lying just under the surface. It’s alive and well.”

When does DIY SOS start?

The wait is almost over, with Nick and the DIY SOS team returning to BBC One on Tuesday September 22, 2026.

The new series will air at 8pm, with a new episode arriving every Tuesday for six weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

Nick has promised the latest run will leave viewers feeling good.

“It’ll make you feel great,” Nick insisted. “It’s got all the usual nonsense with the builders and we’ve taken Billy out of his maximum security twilight home for the permanently confused!

“It’s fun, it’s emotional and it’s reassuring.”

Grab the tissues, you’re going to need them!

Read more: DIY SOS viewers in tears as Nick Knowles helps grieving mum whose husband died

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DIY SOS starts at 8pm on BBC One on Tuesday September 22, 2026.