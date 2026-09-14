Strictly pro Neil Jones ‘dealt blow over his role on the show’ as new series just days away

Neil Jones has reportedly been left without a celebrity partner for the new Strictly Come Dancing series.

The Sun claims the professional dancer is “gutted” by the reported decision.

It would mean Neil Jones missing a celebrity pairing for the seventh time across ten years on the show.

That means he would not compete as one half of a celebrity pairing this autumn. However, the report suggests Neil should still remain visible on the programme.

Neil is without a partner again, according to reports (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Neil Jones reportedly misses out again

No on-record BBC confirmation accompanied the claim. The Sun said this year’s cast contains 15 celebrities.

A source explained that the programme cannot give every professional a celebrity: “Neil is a much-loved and valued member of the cast, but sadly not all the pros can get a partner.”

The same source suggested Neil would continue appearing around the show.

They said: “Bosses love him because of his jokey personality, so expect to see him on set as much as possible.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Neil is set to be part of the group dances again (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Neil Jones also reportedly missed group dances

The pairing claim comes after a separate setback during preparations. Neil was reportedly injured in rehearsals earlier this month.

The Sun also claimed he missed several pre-recorded group dances. The report did not say his injury caused the reported partner decision.

They were reported together, but no causal link was given. The report offered no details about which routines were affected.

It also gave no update on Neil’s availability for later recordings. However, the source’s remarks indicate that bosses still value his place within the cast.

Neil last partnered Toyah Willcox in 2024

Neil’s most recent celebrity partnership came with singer Toyah Willcox in 2024.

Their time in the competition was brief. The pair lasted only two weeks before being eliminated.

Neil joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. He has lacked a celebrity assignment during seven of his ten years.

That record makes his reported disappointment easy to understand. Another unpaired series would deny him an immediate chance to improve upon 2024’s short run.

Read more: Strictly fans rejoice as 2026 pairings ‘leak’ days before launch show airs

Strictly returns on Saturday (September 19) from 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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