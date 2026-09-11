7 Up’s Paul shares final update in 70 Up after capturing hearts with his ‘I don’t like greens’ remark

Paul Kligerman became one of the most recognisable faces from 7 Up after his unforgettable childhood declaration that he simply did ‘not like greens’.

When he was just seven, Paul was asked whether he would like to have a wife when he grew up.

The little boy, who was living in a children’s home, immediately focused on one potential problem.

“Say you had a wife and had to eat what they cooked you. And say I don’t like greens, well I don’t like greens,” he said.

Paul Kligerman lived in a children’s home when 7 Up started (Credit: ITV)

“And say she said you have to eat what you’re given. But I don’t like greens.”

More than six decades later, Paul has returned alongside almost all of the familiar faces from the groundbreaking documentary.

And as 70 Up prepares to bring the extraordinary experiment to an end, Paul has shared some heartfelt advice about family, kindness and making the most of life.

Paul ‘I don’t like greens’ Kligerman in 70 Up finale

Paul first appeared on 7 Up in 1964, when he was seven years old and living in a children’s home in Middlesex.

He shared the home with fellow seven-year-old 7 Up star, Symon Basterfield.

When the cameras returned seven years later, Paul’s life had changed dramatically.

He had left the children’s home and emigrated to Australia with his father and brother.

However, Paul continued to struggle with his confidence. At 14, he found it difficult to express himself.

By the time 21 Up was filmed in 1977, Paul was living in Australia and admitted that he still “struggled to express his emotion”.

But there were signs that he was becoming much happier with his life.

Paul admitted: “Things have fallen into line and everything. And I’ve started to enjoy life. I’ve started to think I’m not a no-hoper. I think that’s what I’ve always thought about myself.”

Paul left the home age 8 and emigrated to Australia (Credit: ITV)

Paul went on to marry his girlfriend Sue and the couple settled in Melbourne, where they had two children.

He also repaired his relationship with his estranged mother. Paul believes the Up series played a part in bringing them closer, as filming meant he regularly travelled back to the UK.

Sadly, Paul’s father died 10 years ago. The series also revealed that his father had spent time in a children’s home following his parents’ “messy divorce”.

Paul’s words of advice to 70 Up fans

By 70 Up, Paul is enjoying life surrounded by his family and is seen doting on his grandchildren.

He and Sue are still happily married after more than four decades together.

As the series prepares to close its final chapter, Paul has some simple but powerful advice for those watching at home.

He believes having strong family relationships is one of the most important parts of a happy life.

“You need a good family,” he reflects. “You need it for yourself and you need it to make your life whole.

“My dad, he passed away about 10 years ago. He brought us up and was a good man…” Paul breaks off as he chokes up. He then adds: “He did the best he did and, as far as I’m concerned, he did a good job.”

Paul also encourages viewers to show compassion towards others.

“You have to learn to be kind to other people and forgive them for their failings.

“Live the best, honest life you can. The happier your family is, the more it spreads out and just keeps getting bigger.”

Paul is still happily married to Sue and they have multiple grandchildren (Credit: ITV)

When does 70 Up start?

70 Up will arrive in two episodes, with the first instalment airing at 9pm on ITV1 on Tuesday September 15, 2026.

The second and final episode will follow a week later, again at 9pm on ITV1.

ITV is also preparing two documentaries about the Up series, although viewers are still waiting for a confirmed release date.

It’s certainly set to be an emotional farewell.

Read more: 7 Up’s Charles Furneaux makes 70 Up comeback after 48 years and admits: ‘I dreaded every seven years’

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