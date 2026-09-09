7 Up’s Symon Basterfield admits he has a huge question mark hanging over his life in 70 Up finale

7 Up star Symon Basterfield has revealed the question he desperately wishes he had asked before it was too late.

The 70-year-old has spent almost his entire life not knowing who his biological father was.

Now, as the much loved documentary series reaches its final instalment, Symon admits he bitterly regrets never trying to find out more.

He was just seven when cameras first followed his life for 7 Up, having grown up in a children’s home.

Symon Basterfield has joined his 7 Up co-stars for the 70 Up finale (Credit: ITV)

When the original documentary aired in 1963, Symon was described as the “illegitimate” son of a single mother.

The subject of his absent father followed him throughout the Up series, with the cameras returning every seven years.

In 14 Up, Symon insisted that not knowing his father had not affected him.

“They say, ‘Where’s your father then?’ when your mum’s out at work. And I just tell them I ain’t got one.

“I don’t think it’s had any effect on me because what you don’t have you don’t miss.”

Decades later, however, Symon’s feelings have changed dramatically.

7 Up’s Symon reveals his big regret in 7 Up

Speaking from his home in 70 Up, Symon reflects on the father he never knew.

Now 70 and using a hearing aid, he admits the unanswered questions have stayed with him.

His mother suffered with depression during her life before she died from cancer in 1990.

Symon says he now wishes he had pushed for answers about the man who was missing from his childhood.

“It’s still in my head now, I should have asked. First, who’s my dad? What did he do? Where did he come from?

“I can’t remember who told me he was Nigerian, it might have been my mum. But I don’t know that he’s Nigerian. So I know nothing about the man, I never saw him.”

He admits he allowed concerns about upsetting people to stop him from asking.

“And that’s a lot of big noughts. I shouldn’t have worried about upsetting people. I should have just asked the question.

“But I didn’t know who to ask, so I didn’t. But now I wish to hell I had.”

Symon has no idea who his father was (Credit: ITV)

Symon’s life as a foster father

While Symon never got to know his own father, he later became a dad himself.

He married his first wife, Yvonne, in his early 20s and together they had five children.

His experience of fatherhood was something he reflected on during 28 Up.

“They’ve got everything. They’ve got what I never had – a father.”

By 35 Up, Symon and Yvonne had divorced. Seven years later, he was married to his second wife, Vienetta.

Symon became a stepfather to her daughter and the couple later welcomed their son Daniel.

The couple then made another huge commitment by training to become foster parents.

Symon had spent his childhood in a children’s home alongside 7 Up’s Paul. In 70 Up, he reveals just how many children he and Vienetta went on to foster.

And the number is seriously impressive!

When does 70 Up start?

The wait is almost over for fans of the long running documentary series.

The first episode of 70 Up starts at 9pm on Tuesday September 15, 2026, with the finale airing on ITV1 and ITVX.

After seven years, viewers will finally get to catch up with the 7 Up stars again as the extraordinary series reaches its final chapter.

Read more: 7 Up’s Symon Basterfield admits he has a huge question mark hanging over his life in 70 Up finale

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page