Richard Branson’s wife’s cause of death finally revealed 10 months later

Sir Richard Branson’s wife, Lady Joan Sarah Drummond Branson, died after a massive blood clot developed in one lung.

According to the Express, an inquest has heard concerns about anticoagulant medication during her final hospital admission. She was 80 when she died at The Lister Hospital in November 2025.

The inquest remains ongoing, and its final conclusion has not yet been reported. Sir Richard and Lady Joan married in 1989.

Lady Joan was admitted on November 17 after persistent pain from a fall at home. A GP referred her after the pain continued.

The court heard she tripped over slippers beside her bed on Necker Island. She could not get up and was experiencing considerable pain.

Joan died at age 80 last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Richard Branson’s wife Lady Joan Branson’s hospital care examined

Evidence at the hearing focused on her risk of developing blood clots while in hospital. Lady Joan had a history of blood clots dating to 2010.

She had also used anticoagulant injections before flights and during earlier hospital stays. However, the court heard she did not receive Enoxaparin injections during this admission.

The evidence described Enoxaparin as an anticoagulant, or anti-blood clot, medicine. Dr Nevil Pavithran took over Lady Joan’s care.

He said anticoagulants should have been given within 12 hours of her admission.

Holly Branson questions missing medication

Lady Joan’s daughter, Dr Holly Branson, challenged suggestions that her mother had refused the medicine. She stressed that she did not seek to blame any individual doctor.

Holly said her mother was familiar with such injections and normally accepted them when advised. In a statement, Holly said Enoxaparin “was never offered” while she was present during the first two days.

Her concerns reflected Lady Joan’s recent long-haul travel and previous clot history, she said. Holly also disputed claims that pain or bleeding worries had made her mother reject Enoxaparin.

She said that account did not match Lady Joan’s usual approach to treatment. The hearing was told anti-clot stockings were not provided for up to 48 hours.

Holly said she asked nursing staff for them.

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Doctors address decisions at Lady Joan Branson inquest

Dr Inaki Bovill accepted that a venous thromboembolism risk assessment should have been completed. He also said medication should have been prescribed when Lady Joan arrived.

Dr Bovill told the court he “deeply regretted” not prescribing the medicine.

Another doctor, named at the hearing as Dr Kunduzi, discussed waiting for a CT scan. He said anticoagulants were initially withheld because they could worsen any bleeding.

Dr Kunduzi believed the next doctor would review the recorded decision, the inquest heard. He acknowledged communication between team members was important and said his team’s practice had changed.

He said the decision would remain with him for the rest of his life. Dr Kunduzi also offered his “deepest condolences” to Lady Joan’s family.

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