Perez Hilton ‘facing child custody crisis’ following self-harm livestream: ‘They need to be with the people who can look after them’

Perez Hilton reportedly faces fresh uncertainty over the care of his three children as he continues mental health treatment.

RadarOnline claims his mother and sister are seeking custody while relatives prioritise the children’s stability. A source told RadarOnline: “His mum has been the steady presence in those kids’ lives for years.”

“She and his sister have practically raised them. Right now, everyone agrees the children need stability above all else.”

The claim follows his mother’s reported filing for temporary custody. She took that step after a livestreamed mental health crisis at Perez’s Miami-area home. His family said the children were inside the property shortly before the incident.

Perez has three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Perez Hilton’s family prioritises the children

A family statement published on Perez’s website said relatives acted quickly once they recognised the crisis. They left the home to protect the children from witnessing further trauma, the family said.

The family added: “Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced.”

Relatives also said a safe return home would help rebuild the children’s security and normality. The statement kept the focus on their safety, healing and recovery.

Another source said relatives wanted Perez to recover and did not regard the reported custody effort as punishment.

“This isn’t about punishing Perez. Everyone wants him to recover. But until he’s healthy and stable, the children need to be with the people who can look after them,” they said.

Perez’s recovery expected to take time

First responders rushed to Perez’s Miami-area home after the online broadcast and took him to hospital. His family said he harmed himself during the mental health crisis.

His loved ones said he suffered significant blood loss and additional injuries. They added that those injuries would require surgery. The family described his treatment and recovery as a long process.

Earlier this year, Perez spent time in hospital with a perforated ulcer and sepsis, RadarOnline reported. The outlet said he later needed emergency surgery for a blood clot.

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