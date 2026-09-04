‘So sad’: Tributes pour in after Man About the House star Richard O’Sullivan dies age 82

Richard O’Sullivan, best known for starring in the classic sitcom Man About the House, has died aged 82.

The actor’s death was announced by Royal Variety Life President Giles Cooper, who paid tribute to his “effortless charm and impeccable comic timing”.

Richard had spent the past 23 years living in a care home following a stroke and was surrounded by his family when he died.

Man About the House star Richard O’Sullivan has died (Credit: Shutterstock)

Tributes have since poured in for the much loved actor, who also reprised his famous character in the Man About the House spin off Robin’s Nest.

Man About the House’s Richard O’Sullivan dies age 82

Giles Cooper, Life President of the Royal Variety, announced the sad news in a heartfelt statement.

It was confirmed that the sitcom star died at Brinsworth House, the Royal Variety Charity’s care home, in west London.

Mr Cooper said: “Richard O’Sullivan was a master of effortless charm and impeccable comic timing, bringing pure warmth, wit, and unforgettable joy to millions of living rooms as a true giant of British television.

“He will be sorely missed by us all at the Royal Variety Charity.”

Richard’s son James O’Sullivan also paid tribute to his father, saying he will “miss him dearly”.

“My dad was as funny and charming in real life as he appeared on our TV screens over the years. Always kind spirited, good humoured, a doting grandfather and a wonderful dad – I will miss him dearly,” Richard said.

“Although much of his career happened before I was born, I was fortunate enough to be able to enjoy and witness his incredible talents on the countless re runs of his shows that made him the respected and loved actor that he was.

“I would like to thank the incredible team at Brinsworth for their love, kindness and care over the last 23 years. They have been truly amazing and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Richard’s TV career and stroke

Richard became a household name playing Robin Tripp in the 70s sitcom Man About the House. His character shared a home with two women, Chrissy and Jo.

He later returned as Robin in the sitcom’s spin off, Robin’s Nest. Richard starred alongside his girlfriend and later wife, Tessa Wyatt, with whom he shared son James.

His other television roles included playing Dick Turpin in the ITV adventure series. He also appeared in Doctor at Large, Doctor in Charge and Me and My Girl.

Richard retired from acting during the mid 90s. He suffered a stroke in 2003 and moved into Brinsworth House for retired actors and entertainment stars. Tragically, he never fully recovered.

Fans have now been sharing their memories of the much loved star. One wrote on X: “Sad. Part of my growing up. RIP.”

Another added: “Sad news. Richard O’Sullivan brought a lot of warmth and humour to his roles over the years.” A third simply said: “Oh no. RIP.”

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