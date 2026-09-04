Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have opened their family album after a summer trip to Canada with their two children before they headed back to school.

The couple shared some lakeside pictures on Instagram as the school holidays drew to a close. The trip included rowing, boating and a wider Strawbridge family gathering.

They have shared other family milestones too, including baby photos marking Arthur’s birthday last year. This time, the pictures captured relaxed moments on the water and time with relatives. The timing gave the update a warm back-to-school feel.

And fans couldn’t believe how grown up their children are now!

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Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge share Canadian memories with their children

The couple described the holiday as one the family would remember. They said the Canadian visit formed the second part of their summer adventures.

They revealed in the caption: “There was lots of family time, lots of laughter and plenty of memories made.”

The photographs showed Dick and daughter Dorothy rowing, while other pictures captured boating and a sibling moment. Arthur and Dorothy also spent time with the wider family during the gathering.

Back home, the pace became quieter before school began. The couple said Dorothy enjoyed packing fresh stationery into her new school bag.

The family planned to savour the last holiday hours before alarm clocks returned. The couple also promised that a customary first-day photograph would follow.

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Dorothy and Arthur return to school

The back to school photo arrived shortly after. The photo showed Dorothy and Arthur dressed and ready for school.

The caption read: “Hello to you on this truly wonderful Wednesday! As promised… the obligatory first day of school photos!

“And just like that, another school year has begins! We hope you’ve had a lovely day, wherever you are and whatever you’ve been up to.”

Fans were stunned in the comments and couldn’t believe how grown up the kids looked. One person said: “They are growing incredibly fast, such beautiful children!!!”

Another wrote: “Can’t believe how grown up Arthur and Dorothy are, time just goes by so fast!”

Someone else added: “It doesn’t seem possible that they are that grown up! Oh how I loved watching your show!”

Dick and Angel shared a glimpse into their family’s summer break (Credit: Photo by Gianluigi Jorio/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Escape to the Chateau return includes a Christmas special

The holiday pictures come alongside another major family development. Dick and Angel have announced that Escape to the Chateau will return to UK screens this year.

The programme previously followed their renovation of an abandoned French estate. Its original run ended in 2022 after nine series.

The show returned this year with series 10 in May, while a Christmas special is also attached.

Speaking to Country and Town House earlier this year, Angel confirmed of the festive episode: “We finished filming around Christmas and it felt rude not to do one.”

Fans couldn’t believe how grown up Angel and Dick’s children are now (Credit: ITV)

Dick and Angel Strawbridge put family time first

In the interview, Dick explained that the couple include the children in annual discussions about what comes next. He said major family changes provided the reason for making series 10.

Those developments have not ended, according to Dick. He said that prompted the family to let series 11 follow from the new run.

A decision about anything beyond that is expected next year. However, their children remain central to every production choice.

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Explaining their approach, Dick said: “What we always make sure of is that we protect the family time.”

He described enjoying these years with the children as the family’s number one priority. The latest photographs reflect that balance, combining an overseas gathering with ordinary back-to-school routines.

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