Emily Atack has shared a playful August photo album while preparing for another wedding celebration with Alistair Garner.

The Rivals actress marked newlywed life after her intimate Bedfordshire wedding with Alistair last month.

She included fresh fashion shots, posing in a black bra and low-rising leggings and a black-and-white unitard.

Describing her eventful month, Emily, 36, joked that August was a “bit of alright”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

Emily Atack’s album captures newlywed family life

The album’s warm focus fell on newlywed life rather than one single outfit.

Several photographs captured relaxed moments at the couple’s countryside home. Emily enjoyed drinks in the garden, while Alistair played guitar during an evening with friends.

Family life also featured prominently. Emily shared an ice lolly with the couple’s young son and holidayed with her mother, Kate Robbins.

Other images showed Emily on stage with a studio behind her. The photograph added work to the month’s personal milestones.

Fans quickly reacted to the carousel, with Candice Brown writing: “Dreamy.”

“That mirror selfie’s incredible! How have you had a child, ma’am!?… Don’t gatekeep your secrets, please share,” another person shared. Emily gave birth to her son, Barney James Garner, in June 2024.

“Congratulations girl, you look amazing,” a third remarked.

Emily gave birth to her son in June 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily Atack revisits her Bedfordshire wedding

Emily and Alistair officially married during an intimate gathering with close family and friends.

They continued the celebrations at their countryside home in Bedfordshire. One album image caught Emily laughing beside the couple’s decorated wedding cake.

Emily chose the £2,325 Josephine Scott Juliette gown. It featured lace sleeves, a plunging neckline and a floor-length veil.

Alistair wore a black suit and brown shoes. The newlyweds later travelled to their wedding breakfast in a vintage silver car.

Their guests also enjoyed a McDonald’s McFlurry ice cream van at the house.

In her Instagram announcement, Emily called the occasion “absolutely perfect”. She said they would enjoy another celebration a few weeks later.

Author Elizabeth Day and Will Manning were among the friends congratulating the newlyweds beneath her post.

Emily prepares for September celebration abroad

Emily and Alistair now have another major celebration ahead, with the event planned abroad in September.

Spain has been reported as the likely location. However, Emily has confirmed only that the wedding will take place overseas.

Earlier this year, she described the planned event as a “fat, [bleep] off party”. She also said she had enjoyed organising its details.

Discussing her life and wedding plans with Luxury London Magazine earlier this year, Emily said she felt very happy.

The overseas event follows a busy period for the couple. They became engaged in July 2025 after welcoming their son the previous year.

Read more: Emily Atack glowing as she shows off weight loss in skintight lycra unitard

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