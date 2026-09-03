Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet ‘planning secret wedding’ following pregnancy speculation

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly plan an ultra-private wedding without cameras or sponsorships.

A source claims the pair favour secrecy over a highly public celebration. That alleged approach reportedly clashes with Kris Jenner’s hopes for a televised family event.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have generally limited official red-carpet appearances during their relationship. Now, a source claims they could protect a wedding with similar care.

RadarOnline reports that both stars want nothing to do with the proposed media spectacle.

Kylie and Timothee began dating in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants complete wedding privacy

A source told RadarOnline: “They love that Zendaya and Tom were able to get married without anyone knowing it was happening.”

The source also claimed no photographs emerged from Zendaya and Tom’s alleged ceremony. Kylie and Timothée reportedly admire that level of control.

That control has allegedly become especially attractive to Kylie. The source described privacy as a prized status symbol among celebrities.

Any public reveal could also stay tightly managed. Kylie might share selected photographs later, according to the source. Timothée reportedly feels even less keen on releasing images.

The source said Kylie’s history on reality television helps explain her preference. Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, when Kylie was 10.

Her personal milestones have since appeared across television and social media.

Kylie shut down speculation that she’s pregnant (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kris Jenner reportedly favours a televised celebration

The source claimed Kris wants a much bigger affair. The source added: “She wants a big celebration with cameras rolling and sponsorship deals galore.”

That vision reportedly sits far from the couple’s preferred approach.

The source claimed Kris could accept an elopement before a larger ceremony. However, she would still want the main wedding filmed for television.

The source claimed Kylie and Timothée firmly oppose that option. According to the account, they want full control over the ceremony and pictures.

That choice would rule out both television cameras and commercial partnerships, if the claims are accurate.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet keep appearances selective

The romance began in early 2023, according to RadarOnline. They initially kept things quiet before kissing at a Beyoncé concert that September.

Public outings followed, including appearances together at sporting events. Yet the pair have made relatively few red-carpet appearances together.

If accurate, the private wedding plan would continue that careful approach to public exposure. It would also keep a major milestone away from reality television.

The alleged divide remains clear. The couple reportedly want private vows, while Kris favours a televised celebration.

Kylie and Timothée have not publicly confirmed the wedding claim. However, Kylie recently shut down speculation that she was pregnant with Timothée’s child following ongoing speculation.

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