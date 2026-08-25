Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis, has admitted that some days feel “so hard” as she comes to terms with the changes in her father.

The actress shared her feelings in a video posted on the Instagram account of health testing company Function. She said: “I really miss my dad. I miss a different version of who he was. There are some days that are just so hard.”

Rumer also revealed that she had undergone an APOE genetic test to learn more about her risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Bruce’s family confirmed his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023. They had announced a year earlier that the Die Hard star would step away from acting following an aphasia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was confirmed in 2023 (Credit: Lumeimages)

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis discusses her APOE genetic test

According to People, because of her father’s diagnosis, Rumer was drawn to the APOE genetic test.

She told People that seeking answers felt daunting because of health conditions within her family, including dementia and breast cancer.

Rumer said: “It’s terrifying to get answers sometimes.”

However, she explained that she wanted more information so she could take a proactive approach to her health.

She added: “But I think when you have information, it’s power.”

The mum-of-one described her APOE result as “3/4” and “pretty average”. She said it indicated that she had some risk, although she added that it was “not crazy”.

Rumer also told the magazine that greater awareness of possible predispositions could help her focus on areas such as heart health and inflammation. Her comments reflected her own approach to the result rather than a diagnosis.

Rumer Willis revealed she’s undergoing testing (Credit: Lumeimages)

Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

Frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, and Alzheimer’s disease are separate conditions. FTD often causes early changes in language, personality or behaviour, while Alzheimer’s commonly begins with memory problems.

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, has also explained that his form of FTD primarily affects language rather than memory. The family has continued to speak publicly about the condition since confirming the diagnosis.

Rumer has shared several updates about her father and their changing relationship. During an appearance on The Inside Edit podcast in May, she said Bruce was “OK in the context of what his reality is”.

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She also expressed gratitude that her daughter, Louetta, had formed a bond with her grandfather. Rumer said on the podcast: “Even though our time together is different now, I’m so grateful still that I have this time.”

Bruce remains best known for playing John McClane in the Die Hard films. His long screen career also included Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, Armageddon, 12 Monkeys and Moonlighting.

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