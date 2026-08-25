Noah Price has faced criticism from some TikTok users after wife Venezuela Fury revealed that he locked the car while she waited inside for him.

The 16-year-old shared the moment on social media after Noah went into a shop. Venezuela said she then noticed that he had pressed the car’s lock button and that she did not have the key.

She told followers: “I’m in the car waiting for my husband and he knows I’m in the car… and he’s pressed lock.

“What’s that? Just so the alarm can go off while I’m sitting and I can’t turn it off because I don’t have the key.”

Her clip quickly divided commenters. While some viewers interpreted Noah’s actions as protective or simply a habit, others criticised the move and described it as controlling.

Noah Price faces divided reaction over Venezuela Fury video

One TikTok user wrote: “He’s clearly a control freak.” Another added: “Bit childish and controlling.”

“I have a bad feeling about him my sweet,” a third said.

However, other commenters defended Noah. One person responded: “My partner does this so then I’m safe and no one can get in.”

Another wrote: “He’s just protecting you, it’s cute.” A further viewer suggested that locking the car may have come down to habit rather than any attempt to control Venezuela.

Someone else saw the funny side and joked that Noah wanted to stop his wife from going shopping.

“He’s stopping you from getting out and spending any money,” they joked.

Venezuela and Noah got married in May (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price settle into married life

The couple married on the Isle of Man in May. They later moved into a static home in the East Riding of Yorkshire after returning from their honeymoon.

Venezuela recently shared the car moment on social media, prompting followers to weigh in on the incident and the differing interpretations of Noah’s actions.

The pair also recently joined Venezuela’s family as work continued on the next series of their Netflix programme, At Home With The Furys.

Her mum Paris Fury shared a family picture taken outside The Creek Inn. In accompanying footage, she confirmed that the family had gathered to record interviews for Netflix.

Paris said: “Season three! Which Venezuela is in, I’m in. You should watch it – it’s not out until next year.”

Paris therefore confirmed that Venezuela will appear in series three.

Read more: Venezuela Fury a ‘natural beauty’ as she ditches heavy fake tan, trademark red lipstick and false eyelashes: ‘Unreal!’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.