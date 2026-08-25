Gardeners’ World star Monty Don says ‘we are heartbroken’ as he announces heartbreaking death of his beloved dog

Monty Don has announced the sudden death of his Yorkshire Terrier, Patti, at the age of seven.

The Gardeners’ World presenter shared the sad news on Instagram. He said Patti died after a “very short illness” and admitted that everyone around her felt heartbroken.

Patti’s death follows the loss of Monty’s Golden Retriever Nigel in 2020 and his dog Nell three years later. Patti had made her debut on the BBC gardening programme in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)

Monty Don says Patti “lit up our lives”

Monty marked the announcement with several photographs of Patti. One tender picture showed him holding the terrier against his chest, while other images captured her enjoying the outdoors.

Writing on Instagram, Monty said: “I have sad news. Our lovely Patti died suddenly this morning after a very short illness.

“She was much loved, and lit up our lives. We are all heartbroken.”

Viewers quickly sent messages of sympathy to Monty. Many remembered seeing Patti during her appearances on Gardeners’ World.

One follower replied: “Such a shock for you, Patti was a lovely little dog we always enjoyed seeing her on GW. X”

Another wrote: “So very sorry for your loss.”

A third told the presenter: “Monty, I’m so sorry to hear this very sad news, today! Thinking of you all at this difficult time. Patti was adored not only by you but the nation too! RIP dear Patti.”

Monty shared the sad news (Credit: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Why Patti appeared less often on Gardeners’ World

Patti first appeared on Gardeners’ World in 2020. However, Monty explained in 2023 why viewers did not always see her around the programme’s filming equipment.

Monty addressed Patti’s dislike of the equipment during an online exchange with a follower. He said: “She hates the tripods because one fell on her during lockdown.

“That is why you always see me holding her. When the cameras are not here she is out with me all the time.”

That experience meant Monty often held Patti during filming, although she still spent time outside with him when the cameras had gone.

Monty’s Golden Retriever Ned has also appeared on Gardeners’ World, making him another familiar canine face from the programme. Patti was the smallest of the presenter’s dogs.

The presenter’s dogs have long formed part of the show’s appeal for viewers. The messages left beneath his announcement reflected the affection that Gardeners’ World fans had developed for Patti since her first appearance.

Read more: Stoic Monty Don, 70, makes end-of-life admission as he reveals secret surgery

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