Gordon Ramsay has sparked a family guessing game after revealing that another of his daughters is engaged.

The chef, 59, shared the news during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. However, he did not say whether Megan, 28, or Tilly, 24, is the bride-to-be.

The update comes eight months after his daughter Holly Ramsay married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. The family also have another major milestone ahead, as Holly and Adam are expecting their first child together.

Gordon hasn’t revealed whether it’s Tilly… (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s wedding

Holly and Adam tied the knot at Bath Abbey on December 27, 2025. Gordon disclosed the latest wedding news while reflecting on his role as father of the bride at their star-studded ceremony.

The celebrations took place against the backdrop of reported family tensions surrounding Holly and Adam’s wedding.

Reports claimed that Adam’s estranged parents, Caroline and Mark, did not receive invitations to the ceremony. Wider members of the Peaty family also reportedly missed the couple’s engagement party, while Caroline did not attend Holly’s hen celebration at Soho Farmhouse.

Holly and Adam announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

Gordon Ramsay shares daughter’s engagement news

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark about Holly’s wedding, Gordon said: “Yeah, it was just one of those amazing moments. And the speech, it’s just your little girl, right?”

The chef admitted that he struggled to contain his emotions during the celebrations.

He added: “I bawled my eyes out. I was a hot, freaking mess, man. I’m telling you. Honestly, it was just so emotional but the day goes so quick, right?”

Is Megan engaged? (Credit: Shutterstock)

Gordon then let slip that the Ramsay family could soon have another wedding to celebrate.

He said: “And then last week, our other daughter announced her wedding as well. So it’s rolling…”

His wording pointed to another engagement, but he did not identify the daughter involved or share any further wedding details.

Is Megan or Tilly Ramsay engaged?

Megan has generally kept her personal life private. Gordon previously discussed her reunion with an ex-boyfriend named Byron during a 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

At the time, Gordon said he obtained Byron’s telephone number from Tilly before unexpectedly calling him on FaceTime. He also joked about making it clear that he was not Byron’s future father-in-law.

Tilly, meanwhile, went public with boyfriend Henry Farrow in 2023. Henry works in media and hosts a sports podcast. The couple graduated from Nottingham University together in 2024.

Henry has also appeared in Gordon’s Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay. He joined Tilly at the programme’s premiere too.

Despite those public details, Gordon’s interview offered no confirmation about which relationship has reached the next stage.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay ends very public headline-grabbing feud that left him in tears

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