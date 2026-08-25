Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have put on a loved-up display following claims of “tensions” on their recent family holiday.

A recent report claimed that Stacey’s family holiday in Turkey did not run entirely smoothly behind the scenes. A source alleged that there was “some tension” between Stacey and Joe on the trip.

However, Stacey’s latest Instagram photos appears to suggest the complete opposite.

Joe and Stacey have proven they’re as strong as ever (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Tension’ between Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

The Sun reported that Stacey and Joe stayed at Regnum The Crown with Stacey’s sister Jemma, Jemma’s family, influencer Perrie Sian and her partner. Rooms at the resort can reportedly cost around £1,000 per night.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, Joe had hoped for a relaxed family holiday. Instead, he reportedly felt that filming videos had become too big a part of the break.

Stacey and her sister Jemma shared some fun videos to social media during the trip.

The source claimed: “It felt at times like the content creation was taking over and Joe was looking forward to a chilled family holiday.”

They added: “There seemed to be some tension between Stacey and Joe because of it.”

However, the source also claimed Stacey and Joe remained in “a really good place”. They told the newspaper: “Stacey and Joe are in a really good place at the moment and everyone is hoping nothing rocks that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey and Joe share sweet kiss in family photo

According to Stacey’s latest Instagram post, the pair’s relationship looks as strong as ever.

Stacey shared some family photos of herself and Joe and their kids.

The first photo showed Stacey and Joe sharing a smooch as her eldest sons stood next to them. The next photo was from eight years ago of the family pulling the same poses.

The last image in the post showed Stacey and Joe’s three children, Rex, Rose and Belle, joining the family picture.

Stacey gushed: “Now Vs Then… swipe to go back in time 8 years, back in the same spot where me & Joe took our first holiday with the boys. So grateful to do it all again with the little pickles. But all I keep thinking when I look at these pictures side by side is ‘what the hell have I been feeding them the last 8 years.'”

Sources alleged there had been “tensions” between Stacey and Joe during their Turkey holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon has addressed relationship speculation

Stacey has previously dismissed speculation about problems in her relationship with Joe. In comments shared on social media and cited by The Sun, she said: “Being in the public eye I think creates certain pressures, but not on our relationship.”

She also described their changing moods as part of ordinary life together, adding: “I think we’re just like any other couple!”

Read more: Fresh Masked Singer shake-up as Stacey Solomon joins panel: ‘I can’t wait to start sleuthing’

The BBC has commissioned a third series of the couple’s reality programme Stacey & Joe. The show gives viewers a close look at their family life, relationship and various work projects.

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