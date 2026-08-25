Strictly star Amy Dowden claims ‘it’s going to be tough’ as she addresses 2026 celeb line-up following fan backlash

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has moved to reassure fans that, despite some major changes coming to the BBC show in 2026, its most important ingredient will remain the same.

The new series will see Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe take over presenting duties, but Amy is confident the show will remain recognisable to viewers.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Amy said: “We need to remember the core of Strictly is not changing.”

Amy has spoken out (Credit: BBC)

What is changing on Strictly Come Dancing 2026?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2026 celebrity line-up features Dani Dyer, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Delta Goodrem, Jamie Winstone and Lacey Turner. YouTuber John Nellis and TV dog trainer Graeme Hall will also be competing.

Amy has already given the celebrities her seal of approval, suggesting viewers could be in for a particularly unpredictable series.

She said: “The celebrities are so lovely and they’re so good. We’re in for a good series, let me tell you. I think it’s gonna be one that you can’t call it, it’s gonna be so tight and so tough.”

Fans, however, have been less than impressed. “Haven’t heard of most of them. That show is so cooked,” one fan said on social media upon seeing the full line-up.

“Worst line-up in years and I’m normally not the one complaining about the line-up,” another wrote.

“I love Strictly but damn they are scraping that barrel for all they are worth this year,” a third complained.

Amy will be back on the professional line-up when Strictly returns on 19 September. However, viewers will have to get used to seeing Emma, Johannes and Josh at the helm after long-serving presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped down last year.

There is also a familiar Strictly tradition making its return for the launch show.

Dani is amongst the celebs in this year’s line up (Credit: BBC)

New change at Strictly

Rather than discovering their professional partners through introductory films recorded around the country, this year’s celebrities will meet their dance partners on the Strictly dancefloor.

Graeme revealed the change during an appearance on BBC Radio Northampton. He said: “This year, they’re doing it slightly differently. We don’t find out until the launch show. You have no say in it; the pros have no say in it.”

The launch show will air on 19 September after being recorded in advance, with the live competition beginning the following week. However, there will be no elimination during the first weekend.

The first couple will leave the competition following the performances and public vote on 4 October, with the Strictly 2026 final scheduled for 19 December.

It’s all change at Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden looks forward to a new chapter

Amy was speaking while supporting breast cancer charity CoppaFeel at an awareness event with Pink Lady apples at Lingfield Park Racecourse. She credits the charity with helping her discover her own breast cancer in 2023.

The Welsh dancer went through chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, while also suffering serious side effects including sepsis. She subsequently missed the 2023 series of Strictly.

Now in remission, Amy says she feels stronger as the programme moves into its next chapter.

She said: “I feel in a new chapter personally myself with how I’m feeling mentally, physically, and health-wise.”

The professional dancer also reflected on the support she received from Strictly during her treatment. For Amy, the show offers light-hearted family entertainment that can provide viewers with a welcome escape from the stresses of everyday life.

And while there will be new faces in the presenting team and a different approach to revealing this year’s partnerships, Amy is clear about what really matters.

Celebrities will still be taking on ballroom and Latin routines and testing their progress each weekend, with the competition remaining at the heart of Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more: Brendan Cole admits he’s ‘scared’ he won’t be able to afford his children’s school fees as he reveals toll Strictly axe had on career

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 19.

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