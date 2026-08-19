Great British Bake Off fans have been getting rather excited about Nigella Lawson’s upcoming debut on the Channel 4 favourite.

The chef will join The Great British Bake Off alongside Paul Hollywood after Prue Leith stepped down following nine years as a judge.

The show returns to Channel 4 in September 2026 with a fresh batch of bakers and a major change to its judging line-up. Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be back as hosts, completing the new Bake Off team.

Nigella Lawson is replacing Prue Leith on Bake Off (Credit: Shutterstock)

Nigella Lawson set to make Great British Bake Off debut

Nigella has already given fans a taste of what’s to come with an Instagram clip marking Bake Off’s return. In the video, she approaches the camera in a purple jumpsuit while holding a fork and declares: “Oh, luscious!”

It did not take long for fans to make their feelings known, with the post prompting a flurry of excited comments.

One fan wrote: “Innuendos will reach sky high to another level. Hope Alison, Paul and Noel behaves.”

Another admitted: “Love it that you have this gig. My favourite baker, but then again always hard a crush.”

Someone else simply declared: “What a goddess she is.”

“Have not watched Bake Off in years but I would watch Nigella opening a packet of crisps,” another fan added.

One particularly enthusiastic viewer wrote: “I’m even more excited now, to see you on Great British Bake Off. You’re looking fabulous. You’ll be wonderful, I know!!”

Another commented: “You look amazing Nigella. Best of luck we will be watching for sure.”

Nigella was equally enthusiastic in the caption, admitting: “I’m a bit nervous, very excited, and extremely happy: Bake Off is back on our screens next month! I’ve loved every minute. It’s a real honour to be part of something so special.”

She also thanked Paul, Alison and Noel for making her feel part of the Bake Off family, describing a job involving the trio and cake as a “dream job”.

The show confirmed Nigella’s appointment in January. At the time, she admitted that following Prue and former judge Mary Berry felt daunting. However, she also called The Great British Bake Off a “National Treasure” and said joining the programme was a huge honour.

Alison Hammond teases Nigella and Paul Hollywood’s chemistry

It sounds like fans can expect plenty of chemistry from the new judging partnership, too.

During an appearance on Lorraine in May, Alison revealed that Nigella and Paul’s chemistry was “unbelievable” after watching the pair work together during filming.

She also admitted that the judges did not always see eye to eye. Speaking to the ITV programme, Alison said: “Honestly, they’re so good together. Because I’ll be honest with you, they don’t always agree, and it’s so good!”

Nigella has previously suggested that Bake Off’s enduring appeal comes from its focus on community. Now, with the new series just weeks away, fans will soon discover how she handles the famous tent alongside Paul, while Alison and Noel try to keep the new bakers smiling under pressure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)

When does The Great British Bake Off return?

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in September 2026, although the exact launch date has not yet been announced.

A Netflix representative also confirmed to People that US viewers will receive episodes weekly after each UK broadcast, following the same pattern as previous years.

Read more: Prue Leith shares health update following concerns after sudden hospital visit

With the September return fast approaching, viewers will soon find out what Nigella brings to the famous Bake Off tent as she takes over Prue’s seat and judges the new bakers alongside Paul.

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