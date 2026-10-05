Vernon Kay stuns fans with his ‘age-defying’ looks in new photo with daughter Phoebe

Vernon Kay has shared a new family update from an NFL day out with his eldest daughter, Phoebe.

MailOnline reports that the Radio 2 presenter attended Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He posted pictures from the VIP box and pitch during the first London game of the 2026 season.

The outing followed a South of France family holiday with Tess Daly and their daughters. Tess shared pictures from that break only days before Vernon’s trip to the stadium. The family time comes after Vernon and Tess announced their amicable separation in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

Vernon Kay shares NFL throwback with Phoebe

Vernon, 52, watched the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Washington Commanders 30-13 on Sunday. He and Phoebe, 21, also posed together on the field.

Vernon then shared an older picture of the pair watching American football when Phoebe was younger. He captioned it: “Same sport same @commanders years apart @phoebeekay.”

The paired images captured the same shared interest across different stages of Phoebe’s life. Neither Vernon nor pictures posted by Phoebe showed him wearing his wedding band.

Tess had recently been pictured without her ring at an event, it has been reported.

Vernon’s followers – including daughter Phoebe – took to the comment section to gush over the snap. “Awhh love it wow,” Phoebe gushed.

“So special,” another follower said. “Awwwww that’s absolutely adorable,” another added. “Beautiful daughter… but Vern, you are like a fine wine.. just get better with age! X,” a third wrote.

“You haven’t aged!!!” another pointed out.

Vernon and Tess split earlier this year (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay’s family holiday

Tess described the recent trip as a final burst of South of France summer with the family. Followers welcomed the sight of Vernon and Tess spending time with their daughters after the split.

One user wrote: “Love that you’re all together, hope you’ve had an amazing time.” Georgia Toffolo also praised the family for sticking together.

When announcing their separation, Vernon and Tess stressed that the decision was mutual. They said they would remain great friends while staying fully committed to their roles as parents.

They also confirmed no other parties were involved and requested privacy. The announcement followed 23 years of marriage.

They remain amicable (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Vernon Kay’s reported move remains nearby

In August, Vernon reportedly bought a property 15 minutes from the family home.

The property is reportedly undergoing renovations and is said to include a swimming pool and extensive grounds. He is said to be living with Tess while the work continues.

Sources claimed the planned move would keep him close to Tess and their daughters. No moving date was given.

The arrangement would give Vernon a separate base nearby once the renovations are complete. For now, their posts show separate outings alongside shared family occasions.

Vernon’s NFL afternoon with Phoebe is the latest public glimpse of their family-focused approach after the split.

Read more: ‘Fears’ for Tess Daly as she’s ‘delaying the inevitable’ with Vernon Kay following marriage split

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