Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel Strawbridge share stunning wedding photos as they ‘warn’ fans

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared unseen wedding photos to celebrate their wedding anniversary and 16 years together.

Their Instagram tribute marked November 14, the date they first met in 2010 and later chose for their wedding. You can see the post here.

The Escape to the Chateau couple married at Chateau de la Motte Husson in France in 2015.

But their chateau celebration was rather different from the wedding they had originally imagined.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a sweet Instagram post about their love story (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s original wedding plan

The couple discussed their changing plans on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show in 2023. They were promoting their book, The Chateau: Forever Home.

Angel recalled suggesting a Las Vegas wedding, while Dick remembered their initial intention to elope.

Once the chateau entered the picture, however, those plans changed. Their eventual celebration brought together around 200 guests — quite a departure from slipping away to marry!

Dick and Angel Strawbridge revisit their wedding day

The newly shared photographs capture the couple’s individual styles. Angel wore a vintage-style midi dress with a lace cape, while Dick chose a deep green tweed suit.

Their anniversary message came with a playful caution before they reflected on how their relationship began.

They wrote on Instagram: “WARNING… Gushy alert! On 14th November 2010, 16 years ago today, we fell in love at first sight! A cliché, we know, but absolutely true!”

They added: “And when we got married, we chose the very same date… why give ourselves another anniversary to remember?!

“16 years, two children, one Chateau and a lifetime of adventures… and we know just how lucky we are!

“Here’s to love, laughter, more love and everything still to come!”

Their followers gushed over the post, congratulating the couple on their milestone.

One follower commented: “Congratulations you gorgeous people.”

Another added: “What a beautiful story! Happy anniversary!”

Someone else gushed: “You were meant for each other!”

Read more: Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s kids’ appearances now stun fans

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