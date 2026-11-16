Russell Brand ‘kicking off’ after demanding hair loss pills in prison: ‘He’s worried he’s going to lose his hair’

Russell Brand reportedly pleaded with prison guards for specialist shampoo and hair-loss tablets after staff confiscated his products.

Russell Brand’s reported hair-loss product requests

The 51-year-old made the requests before entering HMP Wandsworth in south-west London, according to The Sun.

The comedian has been said to have asked to have his special Alpecin caffeine shampoo and his Propecia pills.

A source told the paper: “He was kicking off because he’s worried he’s going to lose his hair.”

They added: “He isn’t allowed to take them because they’re not essential. They’re considered cosmetic.”

The reported prices were up to £60 for a month’s tablets and £6.49 for a shampoo bottle.

ED! has contacted Russell’s reps for comment.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brand’s sentence and prison move

A jury convicted him on November 5 of rape and three sexual assaults. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009.

His trial began at Southwark Crown Court in October 2026, with jury selection on October 12.

On Monday (November 9), Mr Justice Joel Bennathan sentenced him to 10 years and six months.

Brand must serve seven years before he becomes eligible for release on licence, the judge said. He must also register as a sex offender for life.

The sentence includes nine years for rape. The three sexual assault terms are 18 months, nine months and eight months. Those three terms run concurrently, while the rape sentence runs consecutively.

When deciding the sentence, the judge disregarded documentary allegations. He also disregarded allegations on which jurors found Brand not guilty.

The judge praised the bravery of the women who gave evidence. He said this did not increase Brand’s punishment.

He also criticised Brand’s arrogance and said the former comedian’s claim that he had never touched a woman without consent was a lie.

After the judge refused bail and remanded Brand in custody, he went to HMP Wandsworth. There, he occupied a cell in the Care and Separation Unit.

Brand was later moved from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. That transfer followed earlier reports that he would go to HMP Wakefield.

Read more: Jo Whiley reveals vulgar name Russell Brand called her as she ‘cried’ for his victims following rape conviction

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