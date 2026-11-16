Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has issued a firm warning to the show’s professional dancers after Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola found themselves at the centre of a row over their Foxtrot.

The BBC show’s judges were left divided on Saturday night after Craig Revel Horwood took issue with the couple’s routine, claiming it wasn’t really a Foxtrot at all.

And Anton wasn’t prepared to let the matter drop when the discussion continued on Sunday’s Strictly: Lights Up.

The judge admitted he’d pushed the boundaries with choreography himself during his time as a Strictly professional. But he made it clear that dancers must be prepared to face the consequences if they choose to stray from the dance they’ve been given.

“It’s not okay for you trying to get away with it. You’ve got to accept the responsibility,” he declared.

Fellow judge Shirley Ballas reminded Anton that Vito had already taken responsibility for the routine. However, Anton stood by his point, arguing that professionals need to think carefully about what they’re trying to achieve with their choreography.

Vito Coppola and Lacey Turner performed a Foxtrot on Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing judges clash over Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola’s Foxtrot

The disagreement began after Lacey and Vito took to the dance floor on Saturday night with their Foxtrot to Robbie Williams’ Have You Met Miss Jones?

While the couple were supposed to be showcasing their Foxtrot skills, Craig wasn’t convinced that was what he’d watched.

Instead, he felt their performance had far more in common with an American Smooth.

Vito wasn’t having the criticism, though, and defended his decision to include more adventurous choreography.

He explained that competition rules allow for 30 per cent open choreography, provided the remaining 70 per cent is Foxtrot content.

According to Vito, his routine met those requirements, and he was adamant that no rules had been broken.

Craig did have some positive words for Lacey’s open work. However, he remained unhappy with the lack of traditional Foxtrot content.

And he wasn’t the only judge concerned about the direction of the choreography.

Motsi Mabuse highlighted the need for couples to demonstrate proper technique and dance together. She also raised concerns that lifts and more elaborate routines could leave those sticking to the requirements at a disadvantage.

It wasn’t the first time Craig had challenged a couple over their choreography, either.

Elsewhere this weekend, he’d called out Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin over illegal lifts in their Paso Doble.

Anton Du Beke gave his opinion on the Foxtrot row (Credit: BBC)

Who missed out on Blackpool?

Meanwhile, the weekend brought disappointment for another Strictly couple as the competition reached its crucial Blackpool stage.

Sunday night’s results show confirmed that Will Best and Dianne Buswell would be leaving after landing in the dance-off against Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu.

Anton wanted to keep Will and Dianne in the competition and voted to save them.

But his fellow judges Craig, Motsi and Shirley disagreed, with all three choosing Jaime and Carlos instead.

Their votes meant Jaime and Carlos survived to dance another week, securing their place in the much-anticipated Blackpool special.

With the remaining celebrities and their professional partners now turning their attention to Blackpool, there’s plenty for the couples to think about.

And after the latest disagreements over what should and shouldn’t be included in a routine, it seems the professionals could face even closer scrutiny over their choreography and technique when they return to the dance floor.

Read more: Strictly pro Kai Widdrington reveals his future on the show as he breaks silence on illness following hospital dash

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on Saturday, November 21 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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