Princess Kate thrills fans as she joins Prince William in India for the Earthshot Prize Awards

Princess Kate has arrived in Mumbai with Prince William for a three-day visit centred on the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The visit marks their first official overseas trip together in nearly four years.

Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales would accompany her husband, following months of speculation about her attendance.

Their programme includes meetings with environmental innovators, alongside engagements involving leading figures from Indian sport and cinema.

Kate has travelled abroad without William during that gap. She made a brief solo visit to Italy as part of her work focusing on early childhood development.

William and Kate are in India (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William highlights India’s Earthshot contribution

William launched Earthshot in 2020 to support solutions tackling climate change.

Five winners each receive £1m to scale up their projects, with India hosting the awards’ sixth edition.

In a statement about the trip, William emphasised India’s contribution to Earthshot over its first six years.

William described India as “one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation”.

He said the country was home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other nation.

William also said he and Kate were thrilled to be in India for this edition of the prize.

The couple are due to meet innovators, entrepreneurs and young people working towards a more sustainable future.

William said Earthshot’s mission was to identify the strongest environmental solutions and help them progress further and faster. He pointed to practical projects across India as examples of work addressing challenges shared around the world.

Kate played cricket during the visit (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate and Prince William’s India itinerary on Earthshot

The itinerary also features an alley cricket match with Sachin Tendulkar, adding a sporting element to the Mumbai visit.

Pictures from the game show William bowling towards Kate, with Tendulkar also taking part.

Away from the cricket match, the couple’s official programme includes a ride on Mumbai’s metro rail network.

They will also meet members of the Bollywood film industry, with popular stars expected at the awards ceremony.

The trip extends beyond Mumbai, with a meeting planned with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Fans thrilled by royal couple’s joint visit to India

Fans were overjoyed to see Kate joining her husband for the trip.

“She looks fabulous,” one said on social media.

“I loved this first engagement,” another said of the cricket match. “Beautiful couple, hope they have a wonderful and positive trip. So glad the Princess is attending. She just adds sparkle to every event,” a third wrote.

“Glad that HRH Catherine, the Princess of Wales is back,” another added.

“Awesome to see the stunning and kind Kate, Princess of Wales, with Prince William in India for such an important cause,” a fifth wrote.

Read more: Prince William reveals moment he would ‘hit the floor’ to avoid being seen ‘not fully dressed’ at royal residence

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