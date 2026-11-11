In a new health update, Kate, Princess of Wales, has reflected on hospital advice she received about good and bad days during her cancer recovery.

Kate, 44, spoke to author Robert Macfarlane for a special issue of Country Life. Her husband, Prince William, guest-edited the magazine, which was published on Wednesday, November 11.

She announced she was in remission in January 2025. Now, she has described how time outdoors has offered comfort during her recovery.

Princess Kate recalls the health advice she received amid her cancer recovery

During the conversation, Kate drew a connection between her recovery and nature’s changing pace.

She told Country Life: “I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth.”

Asked where she finds hope, she described nature’s reminder that people belong to something beyond themselves.

Kate also highlighted Mind Over Mountains, a mental health charity combining outdoor walks, mindfulness and support from experienced wellbeing counsellors.

Robert told Kate that he finds hope in “watching communities form around our rivers, which are under such pressure, to help their life return”.

Kate added: “It is the sense of hope we find in the darkest of times. We need to find the things that we can do alongside others, ways to connect and give back.”

Princess Kate said she was told there would be good days and bad days in her recovery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why nature matters to Princess Kate

Kate traced her love of the outdoors to childhood, recalling streams, blackberry picking and quiet time alone.

That connection now shapes how she approaches time outside with her own children. She explained that she tries to let them explore, without always directing what they should notice or think.

Describing the freedom she finds outdoors, Kate told the magazine: “It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform, it simply allows us to be. It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go.”

Her interest in nature also extends to her early childhood work. In October, Kate commissioned work exploring how nature could support the healthy development of babies and young children.

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Kate Middleton’s thanks to the Royal Marsden

In September, Kate returned to the hospital where she was treated for cancer for a visit.

She thanked Royal Marsden staff for the care she received during treatment.

“I had incredible care here and support from a huge team,” she said.

In June, she completed the Three Peaks Challenge within 24 hours to raise funds for the new centre.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She took some time away from royal duties to undergo treatment. In September 2024, Kate confirmed her treatment was completed and she would be focusing on her recovery.

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