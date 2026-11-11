Helen Flanagan asks ‘am I going to die an old hag on my own?’ after admitting she’s ‘sad and lonely’

Helen Flanagan has shared her fear of growing old alone while questioning whether she will ever marry.

The 36-year-old actress posted her thoughts on TikTok yesterday (November 10).

Helen Flanagan questions her romantic future

In a TikTok message, Helen linked her expectations of romance to growing up watching Disney films. She wondered whether her own future would include marriage.

Writing on TikTok, she said: “Where is my happy ever after? Where’s my prince? Will I ever get married? I’m 36. Or am I going to die an old HAG on my own? Just sharing thoughts.”

Hours earlier, she had reflected on single motherhood in another post, previously describing herself as “sad and lonely.” She described finding it difficult, but said staying in a difficult relationship with children was harder.

Helen shares three children with ex-partner Scott Sinclair. They split in 2022 after 13 years together.

Helen on school-holiday pressures

Helen had also described feeling overwhelmed during the school holidays. Unpacking boxes filled her new home, and she struggled to answer emails or phone calls while caring for her children.

She claimed their father had not had them for nearly a month. She said she was looking forward to a break.

However, she also shared happier moments from a trip to Chester Zoo with her two youngest children. She said her youngest loved animals and enjoyed the visit.

Helen thanked her parents for helping with the children’s activities and stepping in when she needed to work. Her mother had also helped while her eldest settled into secondary school.

The actress said she loved her children but wanted to reconnect with her identity beyond motherhood.

Helen moved out of her family home earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen’s changes at home

Alongside her reflections on relationships, Helen has been through a significant change in her living arrangements. The process of moving out of her family home began in May.

The property sold for £945,000 after initially being listed at £1.5million.

She has also spoken publicly about being neurodivergent, describing herself that way in an August 2026 post.

She explained that managing her own emotions could make helping her children regulate theirs more challenging.

Read more: Bloodied and bruised Helen Flanagan undergoes ‘insane’ procedure that ‘knocks 10 years off you’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!