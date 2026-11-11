Josie Gibson reveals eight-year-old son’s ‘nightmare’ injury that landed him in hospital: ‘The worst weekend ever’

Josie Gibson has revealed her son is recovering after breaking his arm at school.

The 41-year-old told the Mirror her 8-year-old needed hospital treatment.

The presenter also discussed the challenges of life as a single working mum, alongside her television commitments.

In April, Josie spoke about feeling guilty when filming took her away from her son. Despite having family support, she admitted that managing both sides of her life could be difficult.

Josie’s son was in hospital following an injury (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson reveals ‘nightmare’ hospital visit with son

Describing the treatment her son needed, Josie said: “I was down the hospital the whole time — it’s been a nightmare. He snapped and dislodged the bone, and had to have his whole arm re-broken.”

In the interview, she explained that organisation helped her manage parenting responsibilities. She also acknowledged there were limits to what she could do.

“No matter who you are or where you’re from, as a parent you never know what’s around the corner,” she continued.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, but when I see parents with five kids and they’re smashing it, I think, ‘How?!’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie’s decisions about work and motherhood

Josie has spoken about co-parenting with her ex-partner Terry, who remains involved in their son’s life.

Her efforts to make room for family time have previously affected her presenting plans.

In May 2024, she announced a summer break from This Morning. She wanted to spend time with her son and planned to travel around the country together.

She even floated the possibility of taking a caravan. Josie and Reggie have also shared some television experiences. In July 2025, they appeared together in a pre-recorded This Morning feature.

Their Summer of Fun segment took them to Longleat Zoo, showcasing activities for families during the holidays.

Josie’s projects beyond This Morning

Earlier this year, Josie announced the six-part ITV series How To Clean Up For Cash.

She worked alongside experts Dan Hatfield and Jacqueline McLeod, helping families discover the value of possessions in their homes.

After learning what their belongings were worth, families could decide whether to keep or sell them.

Her latest interview came while she was fronting IHG Hotels & Resorts’ When The Host Needs Hosting campaign.

The campaign focuses on giving people who care for others the chance to be looked after themselves.

Read more: This Morning star Josie Gibson admits money ‘worries’: ‘People think you get paid a lot more than you actually do’

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